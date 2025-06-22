Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter, Dortmund go past rivals in thrilling ties

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter, Dortmund go past rivals in thrilling ties

At TQL Stadium, Borussia Dortmund edged past South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns 4-3 in a game marked by extreme heat and momentum shifts.

Jobe Bellingham
Jobe Bellingham
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup delivered two thrilling group stage clashes on Saturday, as Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan secured vital wins in contrasting yet captivating fashion.  Dortmund play out 7-goal thriller agianst Mamelodi
 
At TQL Stadium, Borussia Dortmund edged past South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns 4-3 in a game marked by extreme heat and momentum shifts. The Sundowns struck first through Lucas Ribeiro Costa’s clinical finish in the 11th minute. But Dortmund equalized five minutes later, courtesy of a defensive blunder by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who inadvertently passed the ball to Felix Nmecha right in front of goal. Nmecha tapped in with ease. 
 
The Bundesliga side took full control before halftime. Serhou Guirassy’s 34th-minute strike and Jobe Bellingham’s composed finish just before the break gave Dortmund a 3-1 advantage. A Khuliso Mudau own goal in the 59th minute widened the lead to 4-1. However, the Sundowns roared back with two late goals, a clever double effort from Iqraam Rayners in the 62nd minute and a last-gasp strike from Lebo Mothiba, setting up a tense finale. Despite the pressure, Dortmund held on to take all three points and top Group H.
 
Inter stays alive with a win over Urawa
 
Meanwhile, Inter Milan staged a dramatic late comeback to defeat Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 at Lumen Field. Urawa shocked the Italian giants early on when Ryoma Watanabe finished a slick move set up by Takuro Kaneko in the 11th minute. Despite dominating possession, Inter couldn’t break through until the 78th minute, when Lautaro Martínez equalized with a sensational bicycle kick from a corner.
 
The decisive moment came in stoppage time, when Valentin Carboni, just eight months removed from a serious knee injury, latched onto Francesco Esposito’s pass to score the winner. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer ensured the win with a crucial save in the dying seconds, tipping a long-range free kick over the crossbar.
 
With these results, both Dortmund and Inter move to the top of their respective groups and head into their final group matches with momentum and qualification hopes alive. Urawa and Sundowns, however, are now left fighting for pride in their last fixtures, having fallen just short in two fiercely contested battles.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kylian Mbappe sidelined for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener, Here's why

Animal-rights protester disrupts Club World Cup with anti-Morocco sign

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Highlights: Goals galore as Juve beat Al Ain 5-0

Premier League 2025-26 full schedule; Man Utd clash with Arsenal in opener

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Al Hilal rescues 1-1 draw with Real

Topics :Football NewsFIFA World Cup

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story