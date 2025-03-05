Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy: New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in ICC events

The two teams have met twice in the prestigious Champions Trophy, with each side having claimed one victory.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

South Africa and New Zealand may not be considered the dominant forces in white-ball cricket, often finding themselves on the wrong side of some perplexing rules in World Cup history. However, they are precisely the kind of teams you don’t want to face in a semi-final. Both sides are well-balanced, spirited, and highly skilled, with recent experience of reaching World Cup finals. Their drive to claim another shot at an ICC event final, this time in the Champions Trophy, will undoubtedly push them to perform at their best. 
 
 
What adds to the intrigue is the rare recent history between the two teams, as they haven’t played a bilateral series against each other since 2017. New Zealand holds a better ICC tournament record, with seven wins out of 11 encounters, including notable knockout victories in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. 
 
However, South Africa’s impressive resurgence in recent years, highlighted by a strong semi-final showing in the 2023 ODI World Cup and a 2024 T20 World Cup final appearance, has likely made this contest more even than ever.

New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in Champions Trophy
 
The two teams have met twice in the prestigious Champions Trophy, with each side having claimed one victory.
 
Total matches: 2  
New Zealand won: 1  
South Africa won: 1  
 
New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in ODI World Cups
 
In ODI World Cups, South Africa trails New Zealand in head-to-head stats, having won only 3 of the 9 encounters between the two sides. New Zealand has secured 6 victories. The most recent ODI World Cup clash in 2023 was won by South Africa.
 
Total matches: 9  
New Zealand won: 6  
South Africa won: 3  
No result: 0 
NZ vs SA recent results in ODIs
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
New Zealand South Africa New Zealand 6 wickets Lahore Feb 10, 2025
New Zealand South Africa South Africa 190 runs Pune Nov 1, 2023
New Zealand South Africa New Zealand 4 wickets Birmingham Jun 19, 2019
New Zealand South Africa South Africa 6 wickets Auckland Mar 4, 2017
New Zealand South Africa New Zealand 7 wickets Hamilton Mar 1, 2017
 

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

