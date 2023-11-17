Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Manvir helps India beat Kuwait 1-0 in away match

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Manvir helps India beat Kuwait 1-0 in away match

Manvir Singh struck a late goal as India beat Kuwait 1-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifiers match here on Thursday

Press Trust of India Kuwait City
Indian football team during a practice session

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Manvir Singh struck a late goal as India beat Kuwait 1-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second round qualifiers match here on Thursday.

Manvir scored with a left-footed shot in the 75th minute as he connected a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross to help India win the match at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kuwait ended the match with 10 men as their player Faisal Alharbi was sent off after picking his second yellow card in the third minute of the added time for a high boot challenge on Chhangte.

India play Asian champions Qatar next on November 21 in Bhubaneswar.

India are placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan with the top two from the group progressing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The top two teams from each group will also secure qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Blue Tigers have never advanced to the third round of AFC's FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ranked 106th in the world, India had beaten Kuwait (149th) on penalty shootout in the final of the SAFF Championships in July.

Also Read

India's road to Fifa World Cup 2026: All you need to know about qualifiers

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

Fifa World Cup: Australia won't bid for 2034, Saudi Arabia likely to host

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Everton gets biggest sporting sanction in EPL history for financial breach

Messi's Argentina lose 1st match since World Cup, Colombia beat Brazil

World Cup, IND vs NZ SF: Kohli plays football with Beckham; watch video

We are at right stage: Chhetri ahead of India's FIFA WC qualifier match

Man United manager Ten Hag under more pressure as international break looms

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :footballIndian Football TeamIndian footballFIFA World Cup

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story