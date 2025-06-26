Home / Sports / Football News / Fluminense advances at Club World Cup after 0-0 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns

Fluminense advances at Club World Cup after 0-0 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns

Fluminense held the Mamelodi Sundowns to a 0-0 draw, denying the South African club the win it needed to advance to the knockout rounds at the Club World Cup.

football
Photo: Shutterstock
AP Miami Gardens (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Fluminense held the Mamelodi Sundowns to a 0-0 draw, denying the South African club the win it needed to advance to the knockout rounds at the Club World Cup.

Fluminense finished second in Group F to Borussia Dortmund, which defeated Ulsan 1-0 in a simultaneous game in Cincinnati on Wednesday. Fluminense will play Inter Milan on Monday at Charlotte, North Carolina, in the round of 16.

The game drew 14,312 at 64,767-capacity Hard Rock Stadium.

The Sundowns needed a win to advance. They had never won a Club World Cup match before defeating Ulsan in their opener, then lost to Dortmund 4-3.

The Sundowns, the crowd favorite, had 68% dominated possession in the opening half and had three shots on target.

Fluminense's best chance in the half came in the 40th minute on Nonato's attempt from the edge of the box. 

Forty-year-old Thiago Silva was on the bench for Fluminense because of muscle soreness. Germn Cano started in his place.

Temperatures in Miami were in the balmy mid-80s, but cooler than in recent days.

Key moment  Fluminense, which only needed the draw to advance, increased the pressure in the second half. Cano nearly scored in the 58th minute when he picked up a pass from Jhon Arias but his right-footed shot hit the right post.

Takeaways  Fluminense joined fellow Brazilian clubs Palmeiras, Botafogo and Flamengo in advancing to the round of 16 at the expanded Club World Cup. Fluminense played to a 0-0 against Dortmund before defeating Ulsan 4-2.

What They Said  We showed the quality of the players, the technical ability of the players, and all the work from the past that has been done in the club, and also my work and my staff and assistant coaches. It has been a long journey for all of us, for the club itself and for the family that supports it. And today is not a happy result, but it is a very important day for us, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.

It was a very hard match. Our opponent had possession of the ball most of the time, but we could block them. And now we are classified (for the next round) and that was our goal, Fluminense defender Ignacio, selected player of the match.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

