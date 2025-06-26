Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Inter Milan advances at Club World Cup with easy 2-0 win over River Plate

Inter Milan advances at Club World Cup with easy 2-0 win over River Plate

Just two minutes before the red card, River Plate came close to taking the lead when Manuel Lanzini found Facundo Colidio in the box with a cross, but Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer made the save.

AP Seattle (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Francesco Pio Esposito scored in the 72nd minute and Alessandro Bastoni added an insurance goal in stoppage time to lead Inter Milan to a 2-0 win over River Plate and into the second round of the Club World Cup.

Esposito's goal came just six minutes after River Plate's Lucas Martnez Quarta was shown a red card after taking out the legs of Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a breakaway and preventing a clean shot on goal on Wednesday night.

Bastoni's goal came on a left-footed shot from outside the box in the 93rd minute. 

Inter Milan finished atop Group E with seven points, two more than Monterrey, which finished second in the group following a 3-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds on Wednesday night. River Plate finished in third with four points and Urawa Red Diamonds finished in last, going 0-3.

Key Moment  Esposito, a 19-year-old striker, notched his first career goal for Inter Milan after assisting on the squad's winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday.

Takeaways  Inter Milan plays Fluminense one of four Brazilian clubs to advance to the round of 16 on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Monterrey plays Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday 1 at Atlanta.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

