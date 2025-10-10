France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

France will look to maintain their perfect start in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they host Azerbaijan in their third Group D match on Friday. Les Bleus currently sit at the top of the group with six points from two games, while Azerbaijan are bottom with just one point, trailing second-placed Iceland by two.

Despite not being at their fluent best in September, Didier Deschamps’ side secured crucial wins over Ukraine (2-0) and Iceland (2-1), with Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola rescuing the latter match after France fell behind. With their rich World Cup pedigree, including titles in 1998 and 2018, France remain favourites to qualify comfortably.

France and Azerbaijan have met only twice before, both during Euro 1996 qualifiers, with France winning 2-0 and 10-0. ALSO READ: Messi India tour ticket prices, schedule, how to buy Delhi event's ticket Azerbaijan’s campaign began with a heavy 5-0 defeat to Iceland, followed by a 1-1 draw against Ukraine. Interim coach Aykhan Abbasov, who replaced Fernando Santos, is still seeking his first competitive win. Azerbaijan haven’t tasted victory since a friendly against Kazakhstan in June, and face an uphill task in Paris. However, a strong showing here could boost morale ahead of their clash with Ukraine on October 13.

France Team News France will be without Aurelien Tchouameni for their upcoming match, as the Real Madrid midfielder is suspended due to the red card he received in the previous game against Iceland. Injuries have also ruled out Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram, and Ousmane Dembele, meaning Didier Deschamps will need to make several adjustments to his starting lineup from the last outing. Adrien Rabiot is expected to step into the midfield, while the attacking line—led by Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise—could see Kingsley Coman and Hugo Ekitike added to the mix. Azerbaijan team news Azerbaijan are unlikely to make any major changes to their starting XI for the clash against France. Renat Dadashov and Mahir Emreli, who have scored a combined 10 goals for the national team, are expected to lead the attack.

Midfield stalwart Emin Mahmudov, the squad’s top scorer with 14 goals, is set to earn his 55th international cap, while Anatolii Nuriiev is also likely to feature in the starting lineup. Defensively, Azerbaijan are expected to line up with a five-man backline, and Rahman Dashdamirov could be handed a start on the right flank as they look to contain France’s attacking threat. France vs Azerbaijan starting 11 (probable) France starting 11 (probable): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Kone; Coman, Olise, Ekitike; Mbappe Azerbaijan starting 11 (probable): Mahammadaliyev; Dashdamirov, Badalov, Mustafazada, Krivotsyuk, Aliyev; Khaybulaev, Mahmudov, Nuriiev; Emreli, Dadashov

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: France vs Azerbaijan live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan be played? The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan will be played on October 11. What time will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan begin on October 11? The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan will start at 12:15 AM IST. What will be the venue for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan? The Parc des Princes, Paris, will host the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan.