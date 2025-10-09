Home / Sports / Football News / Saudi Arabia edge closer to 2026 World Cup qualification with key win

Saudi Arabia beat Indonesia 3-2 to move within 90 minutes of qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
A victory against Iraq on next Tuesday, also in Jeddah, would guarantee Saudi Arabia first place in Group B and a seventh World Cup appearance.

In the fourth round of Asian qualifying, only the winners of the two groups of three earn automatic berths to the tournament. The runners-up advance to a fifth round.

Indonesia, coached by former Netherlands and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert, struck first on Wednesday when Kevin Diks converted a penalty in the 11th minute. Six minutes later, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat equalised, and Firas Al-Buraikan's penalty in the 37th minute put Saudi Arabia ahead.

Al-Buraikan scored again just after the hour mark, but Diks converted a second penalty in the 89th minute. Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno was sent off in stoppage time, but the hosts held on for the win.

Indonesia's chance of returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1938 will be over if it loses to Iraq on Saturday.

Earlier in Group A, Qatar was held to a 0-0 draw by Oman in Al-Rayyan. 

"We performed well throughout the match against a stubborn team that defended well and closed down spaces," Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui said.

"Despite that, we created several opportunities but couldn't convert them into goals."  Oman, the only team in the fourth round never to have appeared at the World Cup, plays the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

"A draw is the best result for both teams today. A loss would have hurt our chances of World Cup qualification," Oman coach Carlos Queiroz said.

"We don't have much time before facing the UAE, but we'll prepare well to keep our World Cup dream alive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

