Messi India tour ticket prices, schedule, how to buy Delhi event's ticket

Messi India tour ticket prices, schedule, how to buy Delhi event's ticket

Messi will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss grassroots football in India and launch Youth-focused sports programs.

Football fans in India are in for a historic treat as Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine footballer and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, is all set to visit the country this December. The event, titled “GOAT Tour of India 2025”, promises to be an unforgettable celebration of football, culture, and entertainment across four major cities from December 13 to 15.
  Messi Returns to India After 14 Years
 
Messi’s last appearance in India was in 2011, when he played a friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. This time, however, the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) returns not just to play, but to connect with fans, promote sports development, and celebrate the beautiful game with a mix of football, music, and celebrity participation.
 
 
On Instagram, Messi described India as a “very special country” and shared fond memories of his earlier visit. This time, he’s back with a grander vision and deeper engagement. 

December 15 – New Delhi: The Final Showdown
 
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium
 
Main Event: Starts at 2:15 PM
 
Cricket superstars like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill may also attend, making it a true crossover celebration of Indian sport.
 

Tickets: Prices, Booking Info & Access Timeline

 
Messi’s GOAT Tour is expected to see overwhelming demand, and tickets will be released in multiple categories:
 
Ticket Price Range
 
Starting at: ₹3,500
 
Premium packages: Up to ₹50,000
 
Includes meet-and-greet opportunities, signed merchandise, and VIP seating.
 
Where to Buy tickets for Messi's GOAT tour
 
Tickets are available exclusively on the District app and website: district.in
 
Access Timeline  HSBC cardholders got early access from October 8, 12:00 PM IST onwards while the the General public sales started on October 9, 2:00 PM IST onwards. 
  Why the GOAT Tour Matters?
 
The GOAT Tour is not just a celebrity visit, it’s a cultural and sporting phenomenon. For Indian fans, it’s a rare opportunity to witness Lionel Messi live, not in a competitive fixture, but in a more personal, celebratory setting that blends football, music, education, and community impact.
 
From sharing the field with Indian sports legends to discussing football’s future with policymakers, Messi's visit is designed to leave a lasting legacy.
 
A Once-in-a-Lifetime Celebration
 
Whether you're a die-hard Messi devotee or simply a football lover, the GOAT Tour of India 2025 is shaping up to be a truly epic event. With interactive sessions, masterclasses, concerts, and star-studded lineups, December 13 to 15 is a date every Indian sports fan should mark on their calendar.

