Salah nets brace as Egypt seal 2026 World Cup spot with win over Djibouti

Mohamed Salah is going back to the World Cup with Egypt next summer.
The Liverpool superstar scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Djibouti on Wednesday to ensure Egypt will top its African qualifying group with one round to spare.
Egypt is the third African team to qualify so far joining Morocco and Tunisia. Ibrahim Adel also scored for Egypt.
Salah and Egypt went to the 2018 World Cup, but he was affected by a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final weeks earlier, when Liverpool lost to Real Madrid.
At that edition, Egypt lost all three of its group games against host Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.
Egypt will be among nine African teams that directly qualify in the World Cup tournament draw on December 5 in Washington D C.
Burkina Faso second behind Egypt in Group A after its 1-0 win at Sierra Leone, while Ethiopia beat Guinea Bissau 1-0.
Cape Verde fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Libya to edge closer to what would be its first-ever World Cup qualification.
Cape Verde leads Group D by two points over Cameroon, which beat Mauritius 2-0 Nicolas Ngamaleu and Bryan Mbeumo both scored.
In another Group D clash, Angola drew 2-2 at home against Eswatini.
Ghana's 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic edged the Black Stars closer to qualification, needing one point from their last match.
Madagascar remains second behind Ghana in Group I following a 2-1 victory over Comoros.
Mali secured a 2-0 away victory over Chad.
Also, Niger beat Congo 3-1, and Zambia topped Tanzania 1-0 in Group E.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app