Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe likely to make Club World Cup debut vs Juventus

Star striker Kylian Mbapp could make his Club World Cup debut when Real Madrid faces Juventus in the round of 16 on Tuesday, coach Xabi Alonso said.

I don't know how much, but a big possibility, Alonso said Monday at Hard Rock Stadium about the prospect of Mbapp being available.

Mbapp suffered a gastrointestinal illness before Real Madrid's first Club World Cup match and was treated at a hospital. He sat out all three group-stage matches as Madrid went 2-0-1.

His return would bring star power to a tournament that took a hit when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were eliminated in the first knockout round by Mbapp's former club, Paris Saint-Germain.