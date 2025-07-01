Home / Sports / Football News / Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe likely to make Club World Cup debut vs Juventus

Mbapp suffered a gastrointestinal illness before Real Madrid's first Club World Cup match and was treated at a hospital

AP Miami Gardens (Florida
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Star striker Kylian Mbapp could make his Club World Cup debut when Real Madrid faces Juventus in the round of 16 on Tuesday, coach Xabi Alonso said.

I don't know how much, but a big possibility, Alonso said Monday at Hard Rock Stadium about the prospect of Mbapp being available.

His return would bring star power to a tournament that took a hit when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were eliminated in the first knockout round by Mbapp's former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Alonso also said captain Dani Carvajal and defender der Milito would start Tuesday, adding to a back line that has needed new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen to start every game thus far.

Carvajal has not played since tearing his ACL and undergoing surgery last fall.

I could be on the bench at the disposal of the manager, so I'm very happy about that, Carvajal said Monday at Real Madrid's training center in Palm Beach Gardens.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Real Madrid

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

