How have Barcelona and Real Madrid fared against each other this season?

After getting their hopes of securing yet another European glory crushed, the two giants of Spanish football—i.e., FC Barcelona and Real Madrid—will clash in the fourth and final El Clásico of the season at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Sunday, April 11, with the 2024–25 La Liga title on the line.

Currently, FC Barcelona are at the number one spot in the points table with 79 points from 34 matches, maintaining a four-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, who have 74 points from 34 matches. If Barcelona manage to continue their winning streak over Real Madrid this season, they will then be just one win away from winning the 2024–25 La Liga. But if they lose, they will then have to win all their remaining three games if they wish to secure the title.

ALSO READ: All-English Europa League final set as Man United and Spurs seek redemption If the match ends in a draw, Barcelona will then have to win two of their remaining three games to secure the title. On the other hand, Real Madrid will need nothing less than a win if they wish to claim the La Liga trophy for themselves. However, a win over Barcelona will not be enough, as they will still trail by one point. They will then have to win all their remaining three matches and hope that Barcelona drop points in at least one more game to secure the title.

So, all in all, fans have a high-stakes match set for them on Sunday night. But before all that, let’s see how these two Spanish giants have performed against each other on the three occasions they have met earlier this season.

Barcelona 4–0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Barcelona secured a commanding 4–0 victory over Real Madrid in the first El Clásico of the season at the Santiago Bernabéu, ending Matchday 11 with a six-point lead atop La Liga. After a goalless first half marked by disjointed play and Madrid's attempts to break through Barça’s offside trap, the Catalans came alive after the break. Substitute Frenkie de Jong brought control to midfield, and Robert Lewandowski struck twice in quick succession to put Barça ahead. Kylian Mbappé nearly responded for Madrid, but Iñaki Peña made a crucial save. Lamine Yamal added a third with a powerful finish before Raphinha sealed the rout with a clever lob over Andriy Lunin. The second-half dominance reflected a complete turnaround, as Barça took full control and silenced the home crowd. It was a statement win for Hansi Flick’s side, delivering their best performance of the season in the most important fixture of their campaign so far.

Barcelona 5–2 Real Madrid (Spanish Super Cup final)

Barcelona staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Real Madrid 5–2 in a thrilling Spanish Super Cup final held in Jeddah. Despite conceding an early goal to Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona responded with a dominant first-half performance, scoring four times through Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Alejandro Balde. Real Madrid attempted a second-half revival, but Raphinha’s second goal in the 48th minute extended Barça’s lead to 5–1. A red card to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny in the 56th minute gave Madrid a lifeline, and Rodrygo pulled one back, but substitute keeper Iñaki Peña held firm. Lewandowski missed chances to complete a hat-trick, while De Jong's introduction helped stabilise Barcelona's midfield. The win marked Barcelona’s first trophy in over a year and ended Real Madrid’s hopes of a treble. It was a statement performance from the Catalan side, especially in the second half, sealing their 15th Spanish Super Cup title in style.

Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey final)

The third time these two teams met this season, Barcelona clinched their 32nd Copa del Rey title with a thrilling 3–2 extra-time victory over Real Madrid in Seville. Pedri opened the scoring with a stunning strike after a dominant first half. However, Madrid roared back in the second half, with Kylian Mbappé equalising from a free-kick and Aurélien Tchouaméni heading home a corner to give them a 2–1 lead. Ferran Torres levelled the score late, forcing extra time. Controversy followed, with Barcelona denied two potential penalties. In the 116th minute, Jules Koundé intercepted a loose pass and fired in the winner, sealing a dramatic win for the Blaugrana. Barcelona’s resilience and late heroics defined the match, overcoming Real Madrid’s second-half dominance.