Huge blow for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane gets injured against Leverkusen

The England captain clutched the ankle and appeared to be in pain after a tussle for the ball against Leverkusen's Amine Adli on Saturday

Harry Kane
Harry Kane moves to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Bayern Munich
AP Munich
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Bayern Munich star Harry Kane went off with an apparent left ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

The England captain clutched the ankle and appeared to be in pain after a tussle for the ball against Leverkusen's Amine Adli on Saturday. He was substituted for Thomas Mller in the 86th minute and limped off the field.

"When Harry has to leave the field, then there's something. It doesn't look good," Bayern director of sport Max Eberl told Sky.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen sounded more upbeat shortly afterward.

"He got a knock, but from what I've heard from the doctors, it's nothing too serious," Dreesen said.

Kane was to have a check on the ankle on Sunday. Bayern plays Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kane failed to have a shot at goal against Leverkusen but has been instrumental in Bayern's attack again this season. The 31-year-old forward scored five goals and set up six more in the first four league games, while he scored four goals in the opening 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

He also scored in Bayern's opening German Cup match.


Topics :Bundesliga

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

