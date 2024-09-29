Sunil Chhetri at the top. Who are the other top goalscorers in ISL history?

The Indian Super League (ISL) has quickly become one of Asia's leading football leagues, drawing top-tier talent from across the globe. Over the years, a select group of players have distinguished themselves as prolific goal scorers in the league's history. But who are the top goalscorers in the competition so far? Let’s take a look at the top 10. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Top 10 highest goalscorers in ISL history Rank Player Team Country Goals 1 Sunil Chhetri Bengaluru FC India 64 2 Bartholomew Ogbeche Various Nigeria 63 3 Roy Krishna ATK Mohun Bagan Fiji 55 4 Ferrán Corominas FC Goa Spain 48 5 Lillianzuale Chhangte Various India 40 6 Diego Maurício Various Brazil 38 7 Cleiton Silva Various Brazil 36 8 Marcelinho Various Brazil 34 9 Hugo Boumous Various France 30 10 iain Hume various Canada 29

More From This Section

Top 5 highest goalscorers: A review

Sunil Chhetri (64 goals)



Sunil Chhetri, India’s all-time leading international goal scorer, is now also the highest goalscorer in ISL . Chhetri achieved this record during Bengaluru FC’s 3-0 win over Mohun Bagan FC on Saturday. The Indian icon retired from international football earlier this year, but it seems he is far from done with football right now.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (63 goals)



Bartholomew Ogbeche, the Nigerian striker, has had a highly successful career in the ISL. Renowned for his physical presence and aerial skills, Ogbeche has posed a constant challenge to defences. His performances with clubs like Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC have solidified his reputation as one of the most dangerous forwards in the league.

Roy Krishna (55 goals)



The Fijian international, Roy Krishna, has been a dominant force in the ISL. His speed, agility, and finishing have consistently troubled defenders. Krishna’s tenure with ATK Mohun Bagan has been especially fruitful, with his regular contributions in both goals and assists. He left Mohun Bagan to join Bengaluru FC in 2022 before moving to Odisha FC in 2023, where he currently plays.

Ferran Corominas (48 goals)



Ferran Corominas, a Spanish forward, has left an unforgettable mark on the ISL. Known for his technical skill and vision, Corominas was a key player for FC Goa during his time in ISL. His stature can be understood by the fact that he only stayed in India for three years (2017-2020) and is still the fourth-highest goalscorer in the league four years later.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (40 goals)



The 27-year-old Lallianzuala Chhangte is known for his attacking gameplay and his impressive shooting skills. He debuted at the senior level in 2017 and has since played for teams like DSK Shivajians, NorthEast United, Delhi Dynamos, Chennaiyin FC, and Mumbai City (where he currently plays). The young Indian winger is currently one of the most promising talents in India, and his numbers in ISL just solidify that fact further.