Home / Sports / Football News / India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time, streaming

India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time, streaming

India's preparations for their crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Singapore received a boost with the arrival of Mohun Bagan Super Giants' duo Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia Ralte.

IND vs SGP
IND vs SGP
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India are all set to take on Singapore again in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier tie at the Fatorda Stadium today as they look to get crucial points on the table after a lacklustre draw away from home earlier.  India’s preparations for their crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Singapore received a boost with the arrival of Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ duo Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia Ralte at the national camp on Saturday. Both players bring much-needed experience and energy to the squad as head coach Khalid Jamil looks to guide the Blue Tigers to their first victory in the group stage.
 
Bose, a seasoned defender, is expected to add stability at the back, while Ralte’s presence in midfield could provide the creative spark India has been missing. The national team currently finds itself in a challenging position, having earned just two points from three games so far.
 
Their last outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Singapore away from home, and the upcoming return leg at home in Goa on Tuesday presents a vital opportunity to get their campaign back on track. With home support and fresh reinforcements, India will be aiming to break their winless run and reignite hopes of progressing to the next stage of qualification. 
 
India vs Singapore starting 11 (probable)
 
India starting 11 (probable): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Valpuia, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Muhammed Uvais; Nikhil Prabhu, Deepak Tangri; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco; Sunil Chhetri
 
Singapore starting 11 (probable): Izwan Mahbud; Ryhan Stewart, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Shah Shahiran; Kyoga Nakamura, Harhys Stewart; Shawal Anuar, Ui-young Song, Glenn Kweh; Ikhsan Fandi
 
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India vs Singapore live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India be played?
The AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will be played on October 14.
 
What time will the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India begin on October 14?
The AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India?
The Fatorda Stadium in Goa will host the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India.
 
Where will the live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India be available in India?
The live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India be available in India?
The live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Netherlands vs Finland FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

FIFA WC Qualifier round-up: Haaland scores hat-trick; Ronaldo misfires

Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

Messi's GOAT tour of India: Kolkata event date and time, how to buy tickets

France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

Topics :Football NewsIndian Football Team

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story