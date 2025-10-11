Messi's GOAT tour of India: Kolkata event date and time, how to buy tickets

Football legend Lionel Messi is all set to begin his much-awaited three-day India tour in Kolkata on December 13, 2025. As the captain of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning team, Messi’s presence will mark a historic chapter in Indian football.

The tour will also include visits to Ahmedabad and Mumbai on December 14, followed by Delhi on December 15, before he departs the country.

Kolkata: The Heartbeat of Indian Football

Often referred to as the Mecca of Indian football, Kolkata has a deep and storied relationship with the sport. Home to legendary clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting, the city is preparing to celebrate Messi’s arrival in true footballing spirit.

Special Kolkata Derby on the Cards ALSO READ: Messi India tour ticket prices, schedule, how to buy Delhi event's ticket In a tribute to Kolkata’s footballing legacy, a special derby match is being planned between Mohunbagan Messi All Stars and East Bengal Messi All Stars. The match, announced by event promoter Satadru Dutta, is expected to feature a competitive 11-a-side clash involving top Indian and foreign players. The game is likely to be hosted at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, with Lionel Messi himself presenting the winner’s trophy. “This is a small tribute to the spirit of the Kolkata Derby,” Dutta said, hinting at Messi’s interest in the historic rivalry.

Tickets for Kolkata Event: Price & Booking Details Fans can now book their tickets to witness Messi’s Kolkata appearance and the possible derby match. Tickets are available on the District by Zomato app, with prices ranging from ₹4,366 to ₹11,800, depending on the seating category. Given the excitement and demand, fans are advised to book early to avoid missing out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. GOAT Concert and Fan Events Also Planned Alongside the derby, the Salt Lake Stadium is also expected to host a “GOAT Concert” and “GOAT Cup” featuring appearances by Indian sports legends such as Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, and Bhaichung Bhutia. A fan interaction session with Messi is also planned for the evening, although the final schedule and participants are still awaiting official confirmation.