Inter Milan vs PSG Champions League final live match time and streaming

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are set to clash with Italian powerhouse Inter Milan tonight in the highly anticipated final of the 2025 UEFA Champions League.

For PSG, this match represents a golden opportunity to claim their first-ever Champions League trophy. On the other hand, Inter Milan are aiming to lift the prestigious title for the fourth time in their history.

The final will unfold at Munich's Allianz Arena, with PSG boss Luis Enrique enjoying the luxury of a fully fit squad at his disposal. As a result, the Spanish manager faces a few tough choices regarding his starting lineup.

PSG are chasing a historic treble, having already secured both the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France earlier this season. Despite a brief dip in form in April with unexpected losses to Nice and Strasbourg, they bounced back impressively, defeating Reims in the Coupe de France final. A stoppage-time goal by Nuno Mendes in the first leg against Aston Villa helped them gain momentum en route to the final.

In the Champions League knockout rounds, PSG displayed resilience and flair, overcoming Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal. Their dramatic penalty shootout victory at Anfield against Liverpool was a standout moment. Tonight's game offers them the chance to finally deliver on club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s long-standing ambition of European glory since he took the reins in 2011.

Inter Milan team news

Inter’s key forward Lautaro Martinez, who had been nursing a knock from the first leg, managed to score and play 71 minutes against Barcelona, while Denzel Dumfries also made his return to action.

Martinez, much like Dembele, is expected to be fully fit for the final. In addition, Benjamin Pavard and Piotr Zielinski have rejoined full training with the Nerazzurri, and defender Yann Bisseck has recovered from his minor injury as well.

PSG team news

Luis Enrique is expected to stick with a lineup similar to the one that overcame Arsenal in the semi-finals, which means Desire Doue is likely to start in the front three, ahead of Bradley Barcola.

Ousmane Dembele, PSG’s leading goal scorer, was benched for the second leg against Arsenal due to a hamstring issue. However, he has since returned to the starting lineup without any problems and is fully fit for the final, giving Enrique a wealth of attacking options.

Inter Milan vs PSG Champions League final starting 11 (Probables)

Inter Milan starting 11: Sommer(GK); Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

PSG starting 11: Donnarumma(GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Inter vs PSG Key player battles to watch out for

Martinez vs Marquinhos: If Lautaro is to stay fit for tonight's final showdown in Munich, it will be a great battle against Brazil's Marquinhos at CB who will try and eliminate the threat from the Argentinian striker.

Dembele vs Dumfries: Dembele will again be given a free role up ahead in the final third and can be a threat from the wings, PSG's top scorer this season will be looking to get the better of Dumfries who himself is a vital player for the Italian outfits on the night.

Champions League final: Inter Milan vs PSG live telecast and streaming details

When will the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG be played?

The UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG will be played on June 1 (according to IST).

What time will the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG begin on May 22?

The UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

What will be the venue for the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG?

Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich will host the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG.

Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG be available in India?

The live telecast of the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG be available in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG will be available on the SonyLIV app.