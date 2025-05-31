PKL 2025 Auction May 31 LIVE UPDATES: Pawan, Devank set to go under hammer in Mumbai today
PKL 2025 Auction Live: Day 1 of the two-day PKL 2025 auction will have champions and star players up for grabs
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PKL 2025 Auction Live : India’s second most-watched franchise-based sports league, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), is all set to return with the PKL 2025 player auction in Mumbai. The auction will be a two-day event, with top-category players going under the hammer on Saturday, May 31, while young and new talents are set to go to the auction table on Sunday, June 1.
The Season 12 Player Auction brings a fresh wave of excitement, with over 500 players going under the hammer, including top Indian and international stars. Among the key Indian names in the mix are Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik, and Devank Dalal — the top raider from PKL 11. Veteran stars such as Maninder Singh and Pardeep Narwal return to the auction pool, while Naveen Kumar will be available in the auction for the first time, ending a six-season stint with Dabang Delhi K.C. On the international front, elite defenders Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui are expected to command significant attention.
PKL 2025 Auction: Remaining purse, player slots and FBMs of each team
|Team
|Current Squad Size
|Salary Purse Used (₹ Cr)
|Salary Purse Left (₹ Cr)
|FBM Available
|Bengal Warriorz
|9
|₹1.05 Cr
|₹3.95 Cr
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|8
|₹0.88 Cr
|₹4.12 Cr
|3
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|4
|₹0.44 Cr
|₹4.56 Cr
|3
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|₹0.92 Cr
|₹4.08 Cr
|3
|Haryana Steelers
|10
|₹2.54 Cr
|₹2.46 Cr
|3
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|10
|₹1.70 Cr
|₹3.30 Cr
|3
|Patna Pirates
|11
|₹1.45 Cr
|₹3.55 Cr
|3
|Puneri Paltan
|11
|₹2.51 Cr
|₹2.49 Cr
|3
|Tamil Thalaivas
|14
|₹2.45 Cr
|₹2.55 Cr
|3
|Telugu Titans
|10
|₹1.38 Cr
|₹3.62 Cr
|3
|U Mumba
|10
|₹2.69 Cr
|₹2.31 Cr
|3
|UP Yoddhas
|13
|₹3.14 Cr
|₹1.86 Cr
|2
PKL 2025 auction May 31 start time:
The May 31 auction of PKL 2025 will commence at 7 pm IST.
PKL 2025 auction live telecast May 31:
The live telecast of the PKL 2025 players’ auction will be available on the Star Sports Network.
PKL 2025 auction live streaming May 31:
The live streaming of the PKL 2025 players’ auction will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Check all the live updates of the PKL 2025 player auction Day 1 (May 31) here.
6:35 PM
6:25 PM
PKL 2025 Auction LIVE May 31: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the PKL 2025 players' auction. The two-day event will begin today with top category players going under the hammer. But who will become the most expensive player this season? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: May 31 2025 | 6:25 PM IST