Home / Sports / Football News / Lewandowski returns in Barcelona squad for Champions League semi vs Inter

Lewandowski returns in Barcelona squad for Champions League semi vs Inter

The Polish forward, who has been out for around two weeks due to a left thigh injury, was named in the squad on Monday for the trip to Milan

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski. Photo: @FCBarcelona
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Barcelona’s attacking arsenal is set to receive a timely lift with the return of star striker Robert Lewandowski for the crucial second leg of their Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan on Tuesday.
 
The Polish forward, who has been out for around two weeks due to a left thigh injury, was named in the squad on Monday for the trip to Milan. He missed four matches during his recovery, including last week’s dramatic 3-3 draw against Inter in the first leg at Camp Nou.
 
Coach Hansi Flick confirmed that while Lewandowski is fit enough to return, he will start the match on the bench. 
 
“We spoke yesterday, and everything is going well. He’s doing much better than we initially thought and is ready to be on the bench,” Flick said on Monday. “If we need him, he could come on. That’s the plan.”
 
Lewandowski picked up the injury during a La Liga clash against Celta Vigo on April 19. After undergoing treatment and joining full team training on Sunday, the club confirmed he has been cleared to play.

Also Read

Mbappe scores twice and Madrid wins again to trail Barca by 4 points

Barcelona teenager Yamal praised by friend and foe for performance vs Inter

UEFA Champions League semi-finals 2nd leg schedule and live streaming

Champions League 2025 S/F: Barcelona vs Inter live match time and streaming

What FC Barcelona need to do to complete trophy treble in 2024-25 season?

 
Now 36, Lewandowski is enjoying one of his most prolific seasons at Barcelona. He has scored 40 goals across all competitions this campaign, including 11 in the Champions League. In La Liga, he leads the scoring charts with 25 goals — one ahead of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé.
 
With four league matches left and a four-point cushion over Madrid, Barcelona head into next weekend’s El Clasico with momentum, having rested most of their starters in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Valladolid.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

1963 to 2025: Full list of Bundesliga winners in German football history

What is the significance of Harry Kane winning his first career title?

Bayern becomes Bundesliga champion; Kane finally wins his 1st career title

Race for remaining Champions League spots in France remains wide open

Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League live match time and streaming details

Topics :Football NewsFC BarcelonaUefa Champions LeagueChampions Leaguefootball

First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story