Lewandowski returns in Barcelona squad for Champions League semi vs Inter

Barcelona’s attacking arsenal is set to receive a timely lift with the return of star striker Robert Lewandowski for the crucial second leg of their Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

The Polish forward, who has been out for around two weeks due to a left thigh injury, was named in the squad on Monday for the trip to Milan. He missed four matches during his recovery, including last week’s dramatic 3-3 draw against Inter in the first leg at Camp Nou.

ALSO READ: Race for remaining Champions League spots in France remains wide open Coach Hansi Flick confirmed that while Lewandowski is fit enough to return, he will start the match on the bench.

“We spoke yesterday, and everything is going well. He’s doing much better than we initially thought and is ready to be on the bench,” Flick said on Monday. “If we need him, he could come on. That’s the plan.”

Lewandowski picked up the injury during a La Liga clash against Celta Vigo on April 19. After undergoing treatment and joining full team training on Sunday, the club confirmed he has been cleared to play.

Now 36, Lewandowski is enjoying one of his most prolific seasons at Barcelona. He has scored 40 goals across all competitions this campaign, including 11 in the Champions League. In La Liga, he leads the scoring charts with 25 goals — one ahead of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé.

With four league matches left and a four-point cushion over Madrid, Barcelona head into next weekend’s El Clasico with momentum, having rested most of their starters in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Valladolid.