Barcelona continues winning streak in La Liga with 3-2 win vs Levante

Defending champions Barcelona showed brilliant fightback as they overturned a two-goal deficit to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory away at newly promoted Levante. The hosts stunned early, racing into a commanding half-time lead, but Barça’s response after the break highlighted both their depth and attacking flair. Pedri González and Ferran Torres struck within minutes to level the contest before teenager Lamine Yamal forced the own goal that completed the turnaround in stoppage time.

Coach Hansi Flick, after the match, admitted that Pedri's strike had been the pivotal moment, restoring belief in his side after a difficult first half. With Marcus Rashford making his first La Liga start and Robert Lewandowski returning from injury, Barcelona ended the night with both drama and momentum on their side.

Levante strike twice before half-time Levante capitalised on Barcelona’s early errors to take control of the match. Iván Romero scored on a counter-attack in the 15th minute after pouncing on a misplaced ball, and José Luis Morales doubled the advantage just before half-time from the penalty spot. The penalty was awarded after a VAR review judged Alejandro Balde to have handled Morales’ shot, leaving the visitors frustrated heading into the break. Pedri and Ferran lead the comeback charge Barcelona came out firing in the second half, and their pressure paid off quickly. Pedri unleashed a superb long-range strike in the 49th minute from Yamal’s assist to cut the deficit. Just three minutes later, Ferran Torres fended off his marker and volleyed in Raphinha’s corner to bring the champions level. Flick later noted that the first goal had rebuilt confidence but admitted the team had to fight hard to eventually take all three points.

Yamal sparks decisive late goal Once again, 17-year-old Lamine Yamal played a key role in deciding the game. His whipped cross into the box in added time forced Levante defender Unai Elgezabal to head into his own net. Flick praised the youngster’s attitude, suggesting that Yamal’s willingness to take risks and create opportunities is already proving decisive at this level. Rashford starts, Lewandowski returns Marcus Rashford made his first La Liga start since joining on loan from Manchester United, featuring as a left-sided forward. Though he showed glimpses of quality, he was replaced at half-time by Dani Olmo. Flick explained that Rashford will need time to settle fully but has already indicated how valuable he can be. Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, made his season debut as a late substitute after recovering from a muscle problem, giving fans reason to be optimistic about attacking options going forward.