Home / Sports / Football News / Barcelona continues winning streak in La Liga with 3-2 win vs Levante

Barcelona continues winning streak in La Liga with 3-2 win vs Levante

Marcus Rashford made his first La Liga start since joining on loan from Manchester United, featuring as a left-sided forward

FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Defending champions Barcelona showed brilliant fightback as they overturned a two-goal deficit to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory away at newly promoted Levante. The hosts stunned early, racing into a commanding half-time lead, but Barça’s response after the break highlighted both their depth and attacking flair. Pedri González and Ferran Torres struck within minutes to level the contest before teenager Lamine Yamal forced the own goal that completed the turnaround in stoppage time.
 
Coach Hansi Flick, after the match, admitted that Pedri’s strike had been the pivotal moment, restoring belief in his side after a difficult first half. With Marcus Rashford making his first La Liga start and Robert Lewandowski returning from injury, Barcelona ended the night with both drama and momentum on their side. 

Levante strike twice before half-time

Levante capitalised on Barcelona’s early errors to take control of the match. Iván Romero scored on a counter-attack in the 15th minute after pouncing on a misplaced ball, and José Luis Morales doubled the advantage just before half-time from the penalty spot. The penalty was awarded after a VAR review judged Alejandro Balde to have handled Morales’ shot, leaving the visitors frustrated heading into the break.

Pedri and Ferran lead the comeback charge

Barcelona came out firing in the second half, and their pressure paid off quickly. Pedri unleashed a superb long-range strike in the 49th minute from Yamal’s assist to cut the deficit. Just three minutes later, Ferran Torres fended off his marker and volleyed in Raphinha’s corner to bring the champions level. Flick later noted that the first goal had rebuilt confidence but admitted the team had to fight hard to eventually take all three points.

Yamal sparks decisive late goal

Once again, 17-year-old Lamine Yamal played a key role in deciding the game. His whipped cross into the box in added time forced Levante defender Unai Elgezabal to head into his own net. Flick praised the youngster’s attitude, suggesting that Yamal’s willingness to take risks and create opportunities is already proving decisive at this level.

Rashford starts, Lewandowski returns

Marcus Rashford made his first La Liga start since joining on loan from Manchester United, featuring as a left-sided forward. Though he showed glimpses of quality, he was replaced at half-time by Dani Olmo. Flick explained that Rashford will need time to settle fully but has already indicated how valuable he can be. Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, made his season debut as a late substitute after recovering from a muscle problem, giving fans reason to be optimistic about attacking options going forward.

Atletico stumble once more

It was another frustrating day for Atletico Madrid, who were held 1-1 at home by Elche. Alexander Sørloth opened the scoring with an angled finish, but Rafa Mir equalised for the visitors following a slick passing move. Despite creating further chances, Atletico could not find a winner. Coach Diego Simeone urged patience, suggesting that results would come with consistency, but admitted his side have been unable to defend leads — a rare weakness in his tenure.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ten Hag's Bundesliga reign starts with Leverkusen defeat to Hoffenheim

Ronaldo becomes first footballer to score 100 goals for 4 different clubs

Durand Cup winners list: Which team won most titles in 137-year history?

Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS, NEUFC vs DHFC final: NorthEast Utd lift 2nd title with dominant 6-1 win

Man City vs Tottenham HIGHLIGHTS Premier League: Spurs stun City at Etihad to secure easy 2-0 win

Topics :La LigaFC Barcelona

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story