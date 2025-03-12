Kane leads Bayern past Leverkusen into Champions League quarter-finals

ALSO READ: Champions League 2025 Quarterfinals teams, format, FAQs, live streaming Bayern Munich stormed into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their last-16 tie at Bay Arena in Leverkusen on Wednesday (according to Indian Standard Time), completing a commanding 5-0 aggregate win. Harry Kane was once again the difference, scoring one and assisting another as the Bavarians set up a clash with Inter Milan in the next round.

Kane’s historic goal puts Bayern in control

Having netted twice in last week's 3-0 first-leg win, Kane opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, tapping in from close range for his 10th Champions League goal of the season. In doing so, he became the first English player to score 10 goals in a single European Cup campaign—a remarkable feat for the Bayern talisman.

Davies doubles the lead as Bayern dominate

Kane wasn’t done yet. In the 71st minute, he produced a one-touch, pinpoint assist, setting up Alphonso Davies, who calmly slotted home Bayern’s second. The Bundesliga leaders continued to assert their dominance, twice hitting the woodwork through Jamal Musiala late in the game.

Leverkusen falter as Bayern march on

For Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, it was a night to forget. Without injured playmaker Florian Wirtz, they struggled to create chances and had to wait over an hour for their first shot on target. The loss marked their third straight defeat across all competitions, underlining Bayern’s superiority.