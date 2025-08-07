Klopp vs Slot: Liverpool's Curtis Jones reveals how their styles differ

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has opened up in detail about his experiences working under two vastly different but highly respected managers, Jurgen Klopp, who recently ended a transformative tenure at Anfield, and Arne Slot, the Dutch coach tasked with continuing Liverpool’s evolution.

Speaking exclusively to JioHotstar, Jones reflected on how both men influenced his development, their unique styles, and how Liverpool has adapted through this managerial transition, a shift that has already yielded silverware with the 2024/25 Premier League title under Slot.

Jurgen Klopp: Emotional Leadership, Trust Earned Over Time

Jones spoke glowingly about Klopp’s impact on his career, describing the late stages of the German’s time at Liverpool as the point when he finally earned the manager’s full trust. “I feel that the season when he left… I had just gained his full trust,” said Jones, noting that he had been “chipping away” for years to break into the first team consistently.

Klopp’s management was rooted in emotional connection, long-term vision, and a deep sense of mutual respect. “He’s seen like a dad,” Jones said, highlighting how Klopp’s influence went beyond football, he shaped the culture of the club and the players’ mentality. He built a team to compete every week, then evolved it into one that wins consistently. ALSO READ: Neymar to Ekitike: Top 20 most expensive football transfers of all time For Jones, Klopp wasn’t just a manager but a figure who understood the local talent, helped youth integrate, and instilled a mindset of hard work and belief. “Like it or not, I show every day that I’m the best,” he said, echoing a confidence that Klopp helped nurture in him.

Arne Slot: Tactical Flexibility, Faster Adaptation The arrival of Arne Slot marked a new chapter, one that demanded quick learning, tactical versatility, and a slightly different approach to man-management. And Curtis Jones embraced it from day one. Given six weeks off after Klopp's departure, Jones voluntarily returned after four. “I felt everybody had a fresh slate… the sooner I’m back, the more time I get to spend with him,” Jones said. It was a strategic move, and it paid off. Under Slot, Liverpool has adopted a more possession-based style, encouraging players to “take more risks” and control games with the ball. Jones believes this approach suits him more. “I’m a lad who always wants to take a risk,” he explained. Slot’s system allows him to use his technical ability to dictate tempo, evade pressure, and retain control.

Notably, Jones highlighted how Slot has entrusted him with playing in multiple roles, from striker to fullback to midfield anchor. “Although I want to play as a 10 or an 8, I feel that it shows how much he trusts me,” he said. Slot’s adaptability has also resonated with the team. Jones pointed out that within a few weeks, Liverpool had already adjusted to his style. “Clever management,” he called it, but added that real footballers should be able to adapt: “If you’re a footballer, you can play anywhere.” Key Differences: Trust vs Tactical Risk While both managers share the same hunger to win and a demand for intensity, the core of their styles differs: