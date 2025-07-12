Home / Sports / Football News / Crystal Palace demoted from Europa League because of ownership ties to Lyon

UEFA demoted Crystal Palace to the third-tier Conference League on Friday because of the English cup winner's ownership ties to French club Lyon through American businessman John Textor.

AP Geneva
Jul 12 2025 | 12:15 AM IST
Textor's 43% minority stake in Palace even though he had limited decision-making influence there while he owned Lyon outright, conflicted with UEFA rules on multi-club ownership designed to protect the integrity of its competitions.

UEFA said its club finance panel accepted Lyon's entry into the second-tier Europa League instead.

The decision follows the financially troubled French club being reprieved this week from demotion to the French second division.

UEFA's decision came after six weeks of uncertainty for the south London club which has taken the shine off the first qualification for European competitions in its history. Palace beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final. 

Palace can challenge the UEFA ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A fast-track case would need to be held within about one month before Conference League qualifying playoffs.

Textor has been an increasingly controversial figure in global soccer, also owning Brazilian club Botafogo and Belgium's Molenbeek while being linked with a failed bid to buy Everton.

Nottingham Forest should now step up into the Europa League from the Conference League, which is potentially worth 20 million euros (dollars) more in UEFA prize money.

Forest has had its own potential multi-club issues because Evangelis Marinakis also owns Greek league winner Olympiakos which will play in the Champions League.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 12:15 AM IST

