Manchester United players are 'mad' about Tottenham loss, says Ten Hag

A 3-0 defeat on Sunday at Old Trafford saw some United fans leave early and others boo at the final whistle, with the result leading to scrutiny over Ten Hag's position.

AP Porto (Portugal)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his players are mad about their humbling loss to Tottenham in the Premier League.

A 3-0 defeat on Sunday at Old Trafford saw some United fans leave early and others boo at the final whistle, with the result leading to scrutiny over Ten Hag's position.

United is 13th in the standings and has lost three times in eight games in all competitions this season.

It plays Porto in the Europa League on Thursday and the Dutchman wants to harness his players' anger to turn their form round.

As always when we are not winning, we are very disappointed and we are also mad, mad with ourselves and especially when you lose a game like Sunday, Ten Hag said Wednesday. "We are mad and from the madness we have to get motivation and go onto the next game.

Mason Mount is not available for the game because of a head injury and a further knock, Ten Hag said.

He added that he hoped Luke Shaw would return after the upcoming international break.


First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

