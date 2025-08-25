Monday, August 25, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Bruno Fernandes stumbles into the referee & misses a penalty for Man United

Bruno Fernandes stumbles into the referee & misses a penalty for Man United

Fernandes was walking backward away from the ball in readiness to take the spot kick against Fulham when he stumbled into referee Chris Kavanagh, who was trying to get round the United captain

Bruno Fernandes

File photo: Bruno Fernandes

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A misstep by the referee might have contributed to Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Fernandes was walking backward away from the ball in readiness to take the spot kick against Fulham when he stumbled into referee Chris Kavanagh, who was trying to get round the United captain on Sunday.

Fernandes threw up his arms to complain, went back to the ball and picked it up.

After some seconds, Fernandes put the ball back down and attempted to compose himself before taking the penalty, which he powered over the crossbar.

It left the score at 0-0 heading into halftime at Craven Cottage. 

 

Also Read

Fulham vs Man Utd

Premier League today's match: Fulham vs Man United live time, streaming

David de Gea

De Gea back to Old Trafford? Man United's goalkeeping woes since his exit

Premier League

EPL matchweek1: Key takeaways from the opening weekend of Premier League

Manchester United vs Arsenal

EPL 2025 round-up: Arsenal sink Man Utd; Chelsea falter & Forest shine

Arsenal

Manchester United vs Arsenal HIGHLIGHTS Premier League: Arsenal scrape out a 1-0 win at Old Trafford

I was upset. Obviously, as every penalty taker, you have your own routines. You have your own things that you do. It upset me because the referee didn't apologize, and that was what triggered me in that moment," Fernandes told Sky Sports.

But that's not the excuse to missing the penalty. I just had a very bad hit on the ball. I got my foot too (much) under the ball, and that's why the ball went over the bar.

After the teams came out for the second half, Fernandes was seen talking to Kavanagh before the game restarted and United manager Ruben Amorim felt the penalty miss impacted the Portugal midfielder's performance for the rest of the game, which finished 1-1.

He's not used to missing a penalty, Amorim said.

He knows the importance, that every moment in this context can have a huge impact in the team and I felt during the game he was not so happy. Not so involved because he has so much responsibility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Max Dowman

Meet Max Dowman: Arsenal's 15-year-old star midfielder in the making

Premier League

Premier League 2025/26 points table: Matchweek 2 updated team standings

La Liga

La Liga: Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid live match timings and streaming

Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham's Bundesliga debut ends in chaos as parents confront coach

FC Barcelona

Barcelona continues winning streak in La Liga with 3-2 win vs Levante

Topics : English Premier League Football News Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon