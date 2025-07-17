Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Lamine Yamal steps into the shadows of greats with Barcelona's No. 10 shirt

Lamine Yamal steps into the shadows of greats with Barcelona's No. 10 shirt

FC Barcelona player Lamine Yamal poses with his new jersey after signing a contract extension with the soccer club in Barcelona, northern Spain. Photo: AP | PTI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Barcelona's prodigious talent Lamine Yamal has been handed the most hallowed shirt in Catalonia—the iconic No. 10 jersey, once worn by Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi. In a moment thick with symbolism and ambition, Yamal accepted the jersey from club president Joan Laporta, watched proudly by his family.
 
"All kids would like to be like them"
  "It’s the club of my life,” Yamal said at the announcement ceremony on Wednesday. “I’ve been here since I was 7 years old. My goal is to keep winning and growing."
 
Yamal, fresh off turning 18, finally became eligible to sign the long-term contract extension he had agreed to with Barcelona back in May. The new deal keeps him tied to the club until 2031.
 
 
Speaking about his famous predecessors, Yamal added, “I’ll try to build my own path, but all kids would like to be like them. All three have been incredible players. They’re legends, and I’ll try to follow in their footsteps.” 

From No. 19 to the weight of greatness
  The young winger wore No. 19 last season, but with Ansu Fati—the last bearer of the No. 10—heading to Monaco on loan, the stage was clear. Barcelona’s faith in Yamal is now sewn into the fabric of the club’s most legendary number.
 
It is a number that carries legacy, pressure, and the expectations of millions. Now, it rests on Yamal’s 18-year-old shoulders.
 
Controversy off the pitch, calm on it 
Yamal’s elevation came days after controversy flared over his lavish birthday party, where he reportedly hired people with dwarfism as entertainers. The move drew criticism online.
 
When asked on Wednesday, Yamal brushed off the scrutiny with measured calm:
 
"In the end, I work for Barça, but when I'm away from the club’s training centre, I enjoy my life and that’s it. I’m indifferent to both criticism and praise if they don’t come from my family or people close to me."
 
A homegrown talent, a colossal legacy 
At just 18, Lamine Yamal now walks a path carved by giants. He’s not just playing for Barcelona—he’s carrying a symbol. The No. 10 shirt is no longer waiting for its next heir.
 
It has one. And his name is Lamine Yamal.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

