FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter Miami play out goalless draw with Al Ahly

The opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 saw Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Egyptian giants Al Ahly share the spoils in a goalless draw, as both sides missed crucial opportunities to snatch victory at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In front of a packed stadium of over 60,000 fans, Messi came agonizingly close to delivering a late winner. Deep into stoppage time, the Argentine maestro unleashed a trademark curling effort from the right side of the box. However, Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy produced a superb diving save, just managing to tip the ball onto the crossbar in the 96th minute. Earlier, in the 60th minute, Messi also came close with a dangerous free kick that skimmed just past the post.

Ustari's Heroics Keep Miami Alive Inter Miami had to weather heavy pressure from Al Ahly in the first half, particularly relying on their experienced goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. The 38-year-old Argentine was a wall between the posts, making several key stops. The defining moment came just before halftime when Ustari denied Trezeguet from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute. He didn't stop there—immediately recovering to block the follow-up shot, keeping the score level. Key Takeaways from the Stalemate The 0-0 result leaves both teams with everything to play for in Group A, where stronger opponents await, namely Brazil's Palmeiras and Portugal's FC Porto. With only the top two teams advancing to the knockout stage, the pressure is on for both sides in their upcoming matches.

Despite being second-best in the opening half, Inter Miami grew into the game and controlled much of the second period. Messi led the charge as Miami pushed for a breakthrough, narrowly missing out twice. The performance will give the team confidence heading into tougher fixtures. Post-Match Reactions “It was a great occasion for football,” said Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano. “This tournament allows us to compete with teams we normally wouldn't face. It’s a valuable opportunity to show what we’re capable of.” Meanwhile, Al Ahly forward Wessam Abou Ali expressed disappointment. “We should have taken all three points,” he said. “We respect Inter Miami and their stars, but we had enough chances to be up by three or four goals in the first half.”