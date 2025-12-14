Home / Sports / Football News / Messi India Tour 2025 Day 2: What fans can expect from Mumbai leg of event?

On December 14, the second day of Lionel Messi's India tour will unfold in Mumbai with a packed line-up of public appearances and sporting engagements

Stills from Day 1 of Messi's India tour
Stills from Day 1 of Messi's India tour
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
The FC Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi will continue his GOAT Tour of India 2025 today in Mumbai after a roller-coaster ride on Day 1 of the event in Kolkata and Hyderabad. Messi landed in India in the early hours of Saturday and was planned for a jam-packed event in Kolkata, but due to management issues, he left the venue early to start his tour in an unwanted fashion. However, his visit to Hyderabad was fruitful as he was seen enjoying a game with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and also engaged in friendly chats and photographs with local talents.
 
His tour will land today in Mumbai for another jam-packed schedule before finally moving to Delhi on Monday to conclude his visit. 

Messi’s India tour: Itinerary for Mumbai leg

The Mumbai leg of Lionel Messi’s India tour on December 14 will feature a carefully structured programme centred around fan engagement and football promotion. Messi is expected to arrive at the Wankhede Stadium shortly after 5.35 pm, with stadium gates opening earlier in the afternoon to accommodate a series of pre-event activities, including music and on-field entertainment.
 
The build-up will include an All Stars 7v7 exhibition football match, scheduled to be played across two pitches before Messi’s arrival. After entering the stadium, the Argentine great will take part in penalty kicks, a lap of honour, and a celebrity interaction on the field, where he is set to be joined by Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
 
Messi will also present the trophy to the winning team and address the crowd. A key highlight of the evening will be his participation in the GOAT Football Clinic, interacting with selected children under the Maharashtra government’s grassroots football initiative, before the programme concludes later in the evening.

Messi’s India tour: Day 1 recap

Day 1 of Lionel Messi’s India Tour 2025 unfolded in sharp contrast across two cities, with chaos in Kolkata followed by a well-executed event in Hyderabad. The tour opened at Salt Lake Stadium, where poor crowd management and security lapses led to unrest among spectators, forcing Messi to cut short his appearance. Fans, many of whom had paid high ticket prices, were left disappointed as the situation spiralled out of control.
 
The mood changed dramatically in Hyderabad later the same day. Messi arrived in the city in the evening and was welcomed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy before heading to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In front of a near-capacity crowd, Messi appeared relaxed and engaged, delighting fans with ball skills, interactions and a penalty shootout alongside Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. He also participated in football clinics for children and a felicitation ceremony, bringing the first day of the tour to a positive close.

Topics :Football NewsMessiSunil Chhetri

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

