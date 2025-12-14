Messi India Tour 2025 Day 2: What fans can expect from Mumbai leg of event?

The FC Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi will continue his GOAT Tour of India 2025 today in Mumbai after a roller-coaster ride on Day 1 of the event in Kolkata and Hyderabad. Messi landed in India in the early hours of Saturday and was planned for a jam-packed event in Kolkata, but due to management issues, he left the venue early to start his tour in an unwanted fashion. However, his visit to Hyderabad was fruitful as he was seen enjoying a game with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and also engaged in friendly chats and photographs with local talents.

His tour will land today in Mumbai for another jam-packed schedule before finally moving to Delhi on Monday to conclude his visit. Messi's India tour: Itinerary for Mumbai leg The Mumbai leg of Lionel Messi's India tour on December 14 will feature a carefully structured programme centred around fan engagement and football promotion. Messi is expected to arrive at the Wankhede Stadium shortly after 5.35 pm, with stadium gates opening earlier in the afternoon to accommodate a series of pre-event activities, including music and on-field entertainment.

The build-up will include an All Stars 7v7 exhibition football match, scheduled to be played across two pitches before Messi’s arrival. After entering the stadium, the Argentine great will take part in penalty kicks, a lap of honour, and a celebrity interaction on the field, where he is set to be joined by Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Messi will also present the trophy to the winning team and address the crowd. A key highlight of the evening will be his participation in the GOAT Football Clinic, interacting with selected children under the Maharashtra government’s grassroots football initiative, before the programme concludes later in the evening.