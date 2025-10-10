Messi India tour ticket prices, schedule, how to buy Delhi event's ticket

Football fans in India are in for a historic treat as Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine footballer and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, is all set to visit the country this December. The event, titled “GOAT Tour of India 2025”, promises to be an unforgettable celebration of football, culture, and entertainment across four major cities from December 13 to 15.

Messi Returns to India After 14 Years

Messi’s last appearance in India was in 2011, when he played a friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. This time, however, the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) returns not just to play, but to connect with fans, promote sports development, and celebrate the beautiful game with a mix of football, music, and celebrity participation.

ALSO READ: Premier League empowers Indian coaches through training in Mumbai On Instagram, Messi described India as a “very special country” and shared fond memories of his earlier visit. This time, he’s back with a grander vision and deeper engagement. December 15 – New Delhi: The Final Showdown Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium Messi will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss grassroots football in India and launch Youth-focused sports programs. Main Event: Starts at 2:15 PM Cricket superstars like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill may also attend, making it a true crossover celebration of Indian sport.

Tickets: Prices, Booking Info & Access Timeline Messi’s GOAT Tour is expected to see overwhelming demand, and tickets will be released in multiple categories: Ticket Price Range Starting at: ₹3,500 Premium packages: Up to ₹50,000 Includes meet-and-greet opportunities, signed merchandise, and VIP seating. Where to Buy tickets for Messi's GOAT tour Tickets will be available exclusively on the District app and website: district.in Access Timeline HSBC cardholders early access: October 8, 12:00 PM IST General public sales: October 9, 2:00 PM IST Why the GOAT Tour Matters? The GOAT Tour is not just a celebrity visit, it’s a cultural and sporting phenomenon. For Indian fans, it’s a rare opportunity to witness Lionel Messi live, not in a competitive fixture, but in a more personal, celebratory setting that blends football, music, education, and community impact.