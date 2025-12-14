Messi lost his cool? What actually happened in Kolkata leg of GOAT tour?

December 13 was expected to be a landmark day for football fans in Kolkata as Lionel Messi made his much awaited return to the Salt Lake Stadium. Thousands of supporters thronged the venue, many paying premium prices for tickets, hoping to witness the Argentine icon up close. Instead, the evening ended in disappointment and frustration as serious lapses in crowd control and event management overshadowed Messi’s presence. Notably, Messi’s first and only visit to India before 2025 came back in 2011, when he played a friendly match against Venezuela, which established him as one of the most loved footballers in the football-loving city of Kolkata. However, Kolkata’s relationship with Argentina itself goes way back to Diego Maradona’s World Cup triumph in 1986, as it was the first World Cup edition that was televised in India. People saw him playing, and the city was divided into two fan bases from that day, as before that most people supported only Brazil in international football.

The former Barcelona and PSG star was able to remain on the field for barely 20 to 25 minutes before being escorted away, cutting short what was meant to be the showpiece event of his India tour's opening leg. Overcrowding and security lapses derail the programme According to fans who were present at the venue, the situation began to unravel soon after Messi stepped onto the field. A large number of people, including politicians, dignitaries, officials and members of the organising staff, reportedly rushed onto the playing area, overwhelming the limited security arrangements.

As the crowd on the field swelled, fans in the stands were left unable to get a clear view of the football legend, leading to growing anger and unrest in the galleries. The lack of effective crowd segregation and enforcement allowed the situation to spiral quickly, eventually forcing organisers to abandon the programme midway. Messi’s mood shifts amid chaos Former India midfielder Lalkamal Bhowmick, who featured in the exhibition match played at the venue, later shared his perspective on the unfolding events. He indicated that Messi appeared calm and at ease when he first arrived, interacting warmly with players, smiling and acknowledging people around him.

However, as more individuals flooded the field and mobile phones were thrust towards him for photographs, Messi reportedly became increasingly uncomfortable. Bhowmick suggested that the constant intrusion into Messi’s personal space visibly altered his demeanour, with irritation setting in as the lack of control became apparent. Event cut short as frustration peaks As the congestion worsened, Messi’s security team is understood to have grown concerned about his safety. Bhowmick conveyed that the Argentine star struggled to maintain composure once the field became overcrowded, with the situation slipping beyond manageable limits. The former India player also noted that Messi’s Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul were unhappy with the disorder, adding to the decision to end the event prematurely. With fans in the stands growing restless and objects reportedly being thrown, officials had little option but to escort Messi away from the ground.