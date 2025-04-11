Mohamed Salah extends Liverpool stay until 2027 with brand-new contract

The Premier League club Liverpool’s ace forward, the Egyptian King Mohamed Salah, has finally put an end to rumours of his departure after the season by signing a new deal with the club that will run until 2027. According to some media reports, Salah’s new weekly wage at the Reds will be 400 thousand euros, making him one of the most expensive players in the club’s history. Liverpool announced Salah’s contract extension through a post on their social media platform X, captioned, “He’s staying.”

Salah after signing new contract with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah expressed his excitement and optimism after extending his stay at Liverpool until 2027. In an exclusive interview with Liverpoolfc.com, the Egyptian forward shared his happiness about continuing his journey with the club, saying he believes the team has what it takes to win more trophies in the coming years.

Salah stated that he was very excited about the new contract and emphasised the strength of the current squad. He acknowledged that even in previous seasons the team had been strong, but he chose to sign the extension because he felt confident about their chances of securing more silverware and enjoying his football at Anfield.

Reflecting on his time at Liverpool, Salah said he had experienced the best years of his career with the club. He mentioned that after playing eight years at Liverpool, he hopes to make it ten, adding that he is truly enjoying both his football and his life in the city.

He also had a heartfelt message for the fans, saying he was very happy to continue at Liverpool. Salah explained that his decision to sign was driven by a strong belief that the club could achieve more major successes. He encouraged the fans to keep supporting the team, promising that the players would give their all with hopes of lifting more trophies in the near future.

Salah’s record at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has etched his name into Liverpool’s history books with an outstanding goalscoring record and a trophy-laden spell at Anfield. He currently sits third on the club’s all-time top scorers list, with 243 goals in 394 appearances.

Since joining in 2017, Salah has helped Liverpool secure seven major trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and two League Cups.

Individually, he has also enjoyed tremendous success, winning the Premier League Golden Boot three times, being named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year twice, and receiving two FWA Footballer of the Year awards. His impact on the club has been nothing short of legendary.