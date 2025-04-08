Champions League 2025 Q/F: Bayern vs Inter live match time and streaming

ALSO READ: Champions League 2025 Q/F: Arsenal vs Madrid live match time and streaming Bayern Munich will clash with Inter Milan in the first leg of their 2024–25 Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, April 9 (according to Indian Standard Time), at the Allianz Arena in Munich. After a dominant 5-0 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16, Bayern will look to continue their impressive run. Inter Milan, on the other hand, secured a 4-1 aggregate victory against Feyenoord, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter. Both sides are eager to make their mark, with Bayern aiming for another European title and Inter hoping to prove their mettle against one of the continent’s most successful clubs.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: Head-to-head in UCL

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have clashed seven times in the UEFA Champions League, with Bayern winning four matches, Inter winning two, and one encounter ending in a draw.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich have several players sidelined, including Tarek Buchmann, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, and Hiroki Ito. Kingsley Coman and Manuel Neuer are doubtful. Thomas Müller is expected to replace the injured Musiala, while Leon Goretzka may partner Joshua Kimmich in midfield.

Inter Milan team news

Alessandro Bastoni is expected to recover from the knee issue that forced him off against Parma. However, Denzel Dumfries will miss the match due to a thigh injury. Piotr Zielinski, Mehdi Taremi, and Kristjan Asllani are also unavailable, with Asllani suspended. Former Bayern player Benjamin Pavard hopes to return to the starting line-up.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan starting 11 (probable)

Bayern Munich starting 11 (probable): Neuer; Guerreiro, Kim, Dier, Laimer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Olise; Kane

Inter Milan starting 11 (probable): Sommer; Pavard; Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals: Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan 1st leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan be played?

The 1st leg of the UCL quarterfinals between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will be played on April 9.

What time will the UCL quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan begin on April 9?

The UCL quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will start at 12:30 AM IST (April 9).

What will be the venue for the UCL quarterfinal match between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan?

The Allianz Arena in Munich will host the UCL quarterfinal match between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will be available on the SonyLIV app.