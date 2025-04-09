Champions League 2025 Q/F: Barcelona vs Dortmund live time and streaming

Barcelona will welcome last season's Champions League runners-up, Borussia Dortmund, for the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Wednesday evening.

Currently leading La Liga and with the Copa del Rey final looming at the end of April, Barcelona remains on track to secure a historic treble this season. However, their toughest tests will come in Europe, starting with Dortmund in this two-legged tie, followed by a potential showdown with Bayern Munich or Inter Milan in the semi-finals, should they progress.

Barcelona will be eager to establish a strong aggregate lead ahead of the second leg at the intimidating Signal Iduna Park next week. They are the clear favourites to take a commanding advantage in the first leg against Dortmund, who have been inconsistent this season.

Dortmund have shown signs of improvement since Niko Kovac replaced Nuri Sahin as head coach, but their performances remain erratic. Recent defeats in the Bundesliga to Bochum and Augsburg highlight their ongoing struggles, although the Champions League has provided some welcome relief from their disappointing domestic form.

Barcelona vs Dortmund: Head-to-head in UCL

Barcelona and Dortmund have clashed five times in the UEFA Champions League, out of which Barca have won 3 times, while 2 matches ended in a draw.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona welcomed back Andreas Christensen to the matchday squad for the first time since late January during their recent draw with Real Betis. However, Hansi Flick remains without long-term absentees Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, and Marc Casado.

Dani Olmo will miss out in the attacking third due to a muscle injury sustained at the end of March. He will be replaced by Gavi in the starting lineup, who scored in the match against Betis.

Ferran Torres is likely to be the only player to be dropped from the side that was held in the La Liga fixture on Saturday, with Raphinha set to replace him on the left wing.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Nico Schlotterbeck has recently joined Dortmund's injury list after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Fellow defenders Niklas Sule and Ramy Bensebaini are also doubtful for Wednesday’s match.

Kovac is facing challenges in midfield as well, with Pascal Gross suspended and Marcel Sabitzer sidelined due to injury. Daniel Svensson played in the midfield over the weekend, while Salih Ozcan and Felix Nmecha are other options for the role.

In attack, Dortmund's only injury concern is young Cole Campbell.

Barcelona vs Dortmund starting 11 (probable)

Barcelona starting 11 (probable): Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Dortmund starting 11 (probable): Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Can, Svensson; Nmecha, Ozcan; Adeyemi, Brandt, Beier; Guirassy.

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals: Barcelona vs Dortmund 1st leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL quarterfinal between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund be played?

The first leg of the UCL quarterfinals between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will be played on April 9.

What time will the UCL quarterfinal between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund begin on April 9?

The UCL quarterfinal between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will start at 12:30 AM (April 10).

What will be the venue for the UCL quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund?

The Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona will host the UCL quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will be available on the SonyLIV app.