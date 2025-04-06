Real Madrid vs Barcelona legends match: Date, live time, and streaming info

India is gearing up for an exhilarating football spectacle as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona legends will clash in a thrilling El Clásico exhibition match, known as the ‘Legends Faceoff’. This highly anticipated event will bring together some of the biggest names in football as the two legendary clubs battle it out in a friendly yet fiercely competitive match.

ALSO READ: Man City's striker Haaland faces weeks on sidelines with ankle injury The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will play host to this star-studded event, where football fans will have the opportunity to witness some of the most iconic players from both clubs. This exhibition match promises to deliver an exciting display of footballing talent and nostalgia for fans across the globe.

Real Madrid Legends:

The Real Madrid Legends squad will feature several renowned players, including:

Luis Figo (Captain), Fernando Morientes, Pepe, Michael Owen, Christian Karembeu, Ruben de la Red, David Barral, Iván Pérez, Pedro Munitis, Kiko Casilla.

Luis Figo, a former player of both Real Madrid and Barcelona, will take the helm as the captain of the Los Blancos legends, leading his team with experience and charisma.

Barcelona Legends:

The Barcelona Legends squad will be equally star-studded, with names like:

Carles Puyol (Captain), Xavi Hernandez, Rivaldo, Patrick Kluivert, Javier Saviola, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Roberto Trashorras, Ludovic Giuly.

Barcelona's iconic defender, Carles Puyol, who captained the Spanish national team to victory in the 2010 World Cup, will lead the charge for the Catalan side.

Event Organizer:

The much-anticipated match is being organized by The Sports Front, a prominent entity in the global sports industry, known for bringing together such memorable sporting events.

How to buy tickets for the event?

Tickets for this thrilling El Clasico of legends are available on the District App, giving fans a chance to be part of this iconic event in person.

This clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends is bound to reignite the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, with a mix of footballing greats from both sides. Whether you're watching it live or from the comfort of your home, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for all football enthusiasts

Barcelona legends vs Real Madrid legends football match live streaming and live telecast details

When is the Barcelona legends vs Real Madrid legends match taking place?

The Barca vs Real legends match is scheduled for April 6 (Sunday).

What time will the match kick off?

The match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Where can football fans watch the match?

Television Broadcast: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.