Premier League: Manchester City vs Liverpool live match time, streaming

Liverpool will look to make a statement with a dominant away performance as they aim to reignite their title challenge with a crucial win against Manchester City this Sunday.

Remaining unbeaten on the road this season and with a solid record against Pep Guardiola’s side—having lost just six of their 23 meetings—Liverpool will be confident despite their recent struggles, which have seen them drop points in their last two away games.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw Highlights: Real Madrid to play Atletico Madrid in Ro16 However, City will not be easy opponents, especially if they can replicate the high level of play they demonstrated in their impressive 4-0 victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

Marmoush vs Salah: The Battle for Brilliance

At the Etihad, all eyes will be on who shines brighter between Mohamed Salah and his fellow Egyptian, Omar Marmoush. Fresh from scoring a hat-trick in his last home appearance, Marmoush will be eager to prove his worth against his more famous compatriot.

Both players share similar traits: they are low-touch but highly efficient in the final third. Marmoush, like Salah, has a knack for finding space and moving into key positions before unleashing powerful shots at goal. It promises to be an exciting clash between two Egyptian stars, each with a point to prove.

Key player battle to look out for

Also Read

Erling Haaland vs Van Dijk: The battle between the Norwegian striker and the Dutch defender has been memorable at times with a blend of physical and tactical challenges to offer. With Haaland sitting out the Real game, it will be interesting to see if he starts the game or not.

Manchester City vs Liverpool starting 11

Manchester City playing 11 (probables): Ederson (GK), Khusanov, Ake, Dias, Gvardiol, Nico, Gundogan, Silva, Foden, Marmoush, Savinho

Liverpool playing 11 (probables): Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota, Diaz

Premier League Manchester City vs Liverpool live telecast and streaming details

When will the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played on February 23 at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will Manchester City and Liverpool begin in the Premier League?

Manchester City vs Liverpool will begin at 10:00 PM IST in the Premier League.

Where will the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Liverpool be available in India?

The live telecast of the Manchester City vs Liverpool clash will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool be available in India?

The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League clash will be available on the JioHotstar app.