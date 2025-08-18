De Gea back to Old Trafford? Man United's goalkeeping woes since his exit

Reports indicate that Manchester United are contemplating a shock reunion with former goalkeeper David de Gea. This comes on the heels of his impressive display in a 1-1 pre-season draw at Old Trafford while playing for Fiorentina.
It’s believed there’s a clause in De Gea’s current contract that would allow him to leave for a relatively low fee. Quiet background discussions have reportedly taken place as United explore the possibility of bringing him back.
Context
De Gea departed Manchester United in 2023 following a remarkable 12-year spell at the club, having made 545 appearances. Since joining Fiorentina, he has found form again, delivering a strong campaign last season. The possibility of his return has sparked widespread discussion among fans and pundits.
What David de Gea said?
Also Read
After returning to Old Trafford for the friendly, De Gea posted an emotional message on social media, saying:
“A magical moment for me and my family to come back to Old Trafford, my home. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you for the reception, for all the love you showed me... Our paths may cross again.”
What to expect for Man United?
United’s current No.1, André Onana, was surprisingly omitted from the squad in their recent match against Arsenal despite being fit. The move has cast doubt over his standing at the club.
If De Gea returns, it would undoubtedly stir emotions among supporters, but it would also raise questions about the club’s long-term goalkeeping plans. Some analysts believe it could stall progress and add pressure to Onana. Former legends have also publicly questioned United’s recent choices between the posts. How De Gea compared to Andre Onana last season The discussion around Manchester United’s decision to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana had mostly settled by mid-season, as the Cameroonian appeared to have adapted after a shaky beginning. However, recent performances suggest he still hasn’t fully escaped the shadow of those early comparisons.
|Andre Onana vs David de Gea (2024/25 Season)
|Andre Onana
|David de Gea
|31
|Games Played
|28
|2790
|Minutes Played
|2520
|9
|Clean Sheets
|10
|41
|Goals Conceded
|29
|37
|Goals Conceded Inside Box
|25
|4
|Goals Conceded Outside Box
|4
|56
|Saves Made
|48
|67.97%
|Save Percentage
|74.11%
|4
|Penalties Faced
|3
|1
|Penalties Saved
|2
|1063
|Passes Attempted
|808
|744
|Passes Completed
|562
|69.99%
|Passing Accuracy
|69.55%
|29.89%
|Long Range Pass Accuracy
|47.29%
|1
|Chances Created
|3
|0
|Assists
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
United all in for a keeper before the window ends?
Manchester United appear to be seriously weighing the idea of bringing back David de Gea. His recent form, combined with contract flexibility, makes the move financially feasible. With uncertainty surrounding Onana and ongoing issues in goal since De Gea's exit, the club sees the veteran as both a steadying presence and a potential short-term solution. However, the decision could be as divisive as it is emotional.