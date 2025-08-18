Monday, August 18, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / De Gea back to Old Trafford? Man United's goalkeeping woes since his exit

De Gea back to Old Trafford? Man United's goalkeeping woes since his exit

United's current No.1, Andre Onana, was surprisingly omitted from the squad in their recent match against Arsenal despite being fit. The move has cast doubt over his standing at the club.

David de Gea

David de Gea

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reports indicate that Manchester United are contemplating a shock reunion with former goalkeeper David de Gea. This comes on the heels of his impressive display in a 1-1 pre-season draw at Old Trafford while playing for Fiorentina.
 
It’s believed there’s a clause in De Gea’s current contract that would allow him to leave for a relatively low fee. Quiet background discussions have reportedly taken place as United explore the possibility of bringing him back.
 
Context
 
De Gea departed Manchester United in 2023 following a remarkable 12-year spell at the club, having made 545 appearances. Since joining Fiorentina, he has found form again, delivering a strong campaign last season. The possibility of his return has sparked widespread discussion among fans and pundits.
 
 
What David de Gea said? 

Also Read

Premier League

EPL matchweek1: Key takeaways from the opening weekend of Premier League

Durand Cup 2025

Durand Cup 2025 semi-finals schedule, live match time and streaming

Neymar Jr

Santos fires coach and Neymar Jr. in tears after 6-0 loss at home

PSG vs ARS

PSG edge Nantes in Ligue 1 opener, Giroud scores debut goal for Lille

Jacob Ramsey

Newcastle United sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa in $53 million deal

After returning to Old Trafford for the friendly, De Gea posted an emotional message on social media, saying:
 
“A magical moment for me and my family to come back to Old Trafford, my home. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you for the reception, for all the love you showed me... Our paths may cross again.” 
 
What to expect for Man United?
 
United’s current No.1, André Onana, was surprisingly omitted from the squad in their recent match against Arsenal despite being fit. The move has cast doubt over his standing at the club.
 
If De Gea returns, it would undoubtedly stir emotions among supporters, but it would also raise questions about the club’s long-term goalkeeping plans. Some analysts believe it could stall progress and add pressure to Onana. Former legends have also publicly questioned United’s recent choices between the posts.  How De Gea compared to Andre Onana last season  The discussion around Manchester United’s decision to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana had mostly settled by mid-season, as the Cameroonian appeared to have adapted after a shaky beginning. However, recent performances suggest he still hasn’t fully escaped the shadow of those early comparisons.   
Andre Onana vs David de Gea (2024/25 Season)
Andre Onana   David de Gea
31 Games Played 28
2790 Minutes Played 2520
9 Clean Sheets 10
41 Goals Conceded 29
37 Goals Conceded Inside Box 25
4 Goals Conceded Outside Box 4
56 Saves Made 48
67.97% Save Percentage 74.11%
4 Penalties Faced 3
1 Penalties Saved 2
1063 Passes Attempted 808
744 Passes Completed 562
69.99% Passing Accuracy 69.55%
29.89% Long Range Pass Accuracy 47.29%
1 Chances Created 3
0 Assists 1
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
 
United all in for a keeper before the window ends?
 
Manchester United appear to be seriously weighing the idea of bringing back David de Gea. His recent form, combined with contract flexibility, makes the move financially feasible. With uncertainty surrounding Onana and ongoing issues in goal since De Gea's exit, the club sees the veteran as both a steadying presence and a potential short-term solution. However, the decision could be as divisive as it is emotional.
 

More From This Section

AC Milan

Leao, Pulisic score in Milan win vs Bari, but Leao limps off injured

Manchester United vs Arsenal

EPL 2025 round-up: Arsenal sink Man Utd; Chelsea falter & Forest shine

Arsenal

Manchester United vs Arsenal HIGHLIGHTS Premier League: Arsenal scrape out a 1-0 win at Old Trafford

MUN vs ARS

Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League live match time and streaming

Khalid Jamil

Khalid Jamil explains Sunil Chhetri's exclusion from Indian squad

Topics : English Premier League Football News Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateGarena Free Fire Max CodeMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon