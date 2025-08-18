EPL 2025 round-up: Arsenal sink Man Utd; Chelsea falter & Forest shine

Manchester United’s Premier League campaign got off to a disappointing start on Sunday as Arsenal edged them 1-0 at Old Trafford with a goal that left manager Ruben Amorim seething. The decisive strike, bundled in from a corner, came amid controversy, with Amorim insisting his goalkeeper had been fouled in the build-up.

What was the controversy?

In the 13th minute, Declan Rice’s inswinging corner caused chaos inside the six-yard box. Arsenal defender William Saliba appeared to back into United’s goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, preventing him from dealing cleanly with the delivery. Bayindir’s attempted punch fell tamely across goal, allowing Riccardo Calafiori to nod home from close range.

Man Utd manager's analysis of foul on the keeper For Amorim, the infringement was clear. “Players are touching the goalkeeper without even trying to go for the ball. That is not allowed,” he said afterwards. “It feels like the rules are protecting the attacking player at all costs, and when you are blocking the keeper in this way, it makes the game harder.” Fernandes: "We knew this would happen" United captain Bruno Fernandes supported his manager’s frustration, recalling that the Premier League had promised referees would clamp down on obstruction at set pieces. “In a meeting before the season, they told us referees would be stricter about these situations. But we knew they were just saying that,” Fernandes remarked. “Altay said he felt the contact just as he went to punch the ball. But in the Premier League, they rarely give those.”

Despite dominating possession in spells and creating half-chances, United’s newly assembled attack — which cost nearly £200 million over the summer — failed to trouble Arsenal’s defence. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha started, while Benjamin Sesko came on as a second-half substitute, yet none could find a breakthrough. Arsenal’s set-piece strength proves decisive While United rued their misfortune, Arsenal celebrated another goal from a set play, an area that has become a hallmark of Mikel Arteta’s tenure. The Gunners have consistently posed a threat from dead-ball situations, and Calafiori’s finish underlined their efficiency. New signing Viktor Gyokeres endured a quiet debut, but Arsenal’s resilience at the back ensured they began the season with three points. By overcoming one of their fiercest rivals away from home, they kept pace with title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City, both of whom recorded opening-weekend victories.

United’s problems remain For Manchester United, the defeat felt like a continuation of last season’s troubles. Despite Amorim’s appointment and a heavy outlay on attacking reinforcements, United looked short of cutting edge. Their defensive vulnerabilities at set pieces, coupled with an inability to convert chances, left supporters fearing another difficult campaign. Last season’s 15th-place finish was one of the worst in the club’s modern history. Although United displayed greater intensity under Amorim, their inability to turn pressure into goals highlighted the scale of the rebuild still required. Chelsea frustrated by Palace as Eze denied Elsewhere, Chelsea failed to open their league campaign with a win, drawing 0-0 against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. The European and Club World Cup winners struggled for fluency after a shortened pre-season, with stars Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer unable to replicate their form from last month’s triumph in the United States.

Palace thought they had taken the lead in the 13th minute when Eberechi Eze thundered a free kick into the net, but VAR intervened. Replays showed captain Marc Guehi had encroached too close to the defensive wall, pushing aside Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo as the shot was taken. The infringement, though minor, rendered the goal invalid. Eze, who has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham, may have played his final game for Palace. His performance was bright, but Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez remained largely untested thereafter. Forest strike early to down Brentford Nottingham Forest made a flying start with a 3-1 win over Brentford, led by striker Chris Wood, who continued his prolific form from last season. Wood struck twice before half-time, either side of a debut goal by Dan Ndoye, giving Forest a comfortable cushion.

Wood needed only five minutes to open his account, capitalising on a poor clearance to prod home from close range. Ndoye doubled the lead with a firm header in the 42nd minute, before Wood rounded the goalkeeper in stoppage time to add a third. Brentford’s Igor Thiago converted a late penalty, but the London club looked toothless in attack following the sale of Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United. The absence of first-choice striker Yoane Wissa, who has been linked with Newcastle, added to their struggles. A sombre tribute across stadiums The weekend’s fixtures were played under a shadow of grief, with all matches beginning with a minute’s silence in memory of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, brothers killed in a car crash in Spain last month. Jota, a Liverpool forward, was widely admired across the league, and tributes poured in from teammates, rivals and fans.

The gesture provided a poignant reminder of football’s ability to unite in the face of tragedy. At Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and the City Ground, players stood together in silence before the opening whistles, underlining the fraternity that runs deeper than rivalry. Premier League Match Day 1: The bigger picture The Premier League’s opening weekend showcased the highs and lows of top-flight football — controversy at Old Trafford, frustration at Stamford Bridge, and jubilation at the City Ground. For Arsenal, the narrow win reaffirmed their title credentials, while for United, it raised familiar questions about defensive frailties and attacking chemistry. Chelsea showed signs of fatigue, while Nottingham Forest sent an early statement of intent.