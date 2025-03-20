Nations league QF LIVE SCORE updates: Portugal vs Denmark, Netherlands vs Spain start at 1:15 AM IST

The UEFA Nations League quarterfinals are set to begin on Thursday, March 20, featuring eight leading teams battling for a place in the semifinals. With four spots up for grabs, the competition is expected to be intense as Europe’s top football nations go head-to-head.

Quarterfinal lineup

The quarterfinalists are Netherlands, Spain, Croatia, France, Denmark, Portugal, Italy, and Germany. These teams will compete in high-stakes matches to secure a place in the final four.

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS TODAY’s MATCH live time and updates Date Match (Quarterfinal leg 1 & 2) Time (IST) Venue LIVE SCORE 21 March Netherlands vs Spain 1:15 am De Kuip, Netherlands - 21 March Croatia vs France 1:15 am Poljud, Croatia - 21 March Denmark vs Portugal 1:15 am Parken Stadium, Denmark - 21 March Italy vs Germany 1:15 am San Siro Stadium, Italy - 24 March Germany vs Italy 1:15 am Signal Iduna Park, Germany - 24 March Portugal vs Denmark 1:15 am Estádio José Alvalade, Portugal - 24 March Spain vs Netherlands 1:15 am Mestalla Stadium, Spain - 24 March France vs Croatia 1:15 am Stade de France, France - Portugal, France, Germany, and Spain topped their groups in the league phase, delivering strong performances to book their spots in the knockout rounds. While these teams will enter the quarterfinals with momentum, they face stiff competition from Italy, Netherlands, Croatia, and Denmark, who are equally determined to advance.

High-stakes encounters expected

The UEFA Nations League has developed into a highly competitive tournament, providing teams with a platform to fine-tune strategies ahead of major events like the UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup. The quarterfinals will feature some of the world’s best footballers, promising thrilling encounters.