Nations league QF LIVE SCORE updates: Portugal vs Denmark, Netherlands vs Spain start at 1:15 AM IST

The UEFA Nations League quarterfinals are set to begin on Thursday, March 20, featuring eight leading teams battling for a place in the semifinals. With four spots up for grabs, the competition is expected to be intense as Europe’s top football nations go head-to-head.
Quarterfinal lineup
The quarterfinalists are Netherlands, Spain, Croatia, France, Denmark, Portugal, Italy, and Germany. These teams will compete in high-stakes matches to secure a place in the final four.
Portugal, France, Germany, and Spain topped their groups in the league phase, delivering strong performances to book their spots in the knockout rounds. While these teams will enter the quarterfinals with momentum, they face stiff competition from Italy, Netherlands, Croatia, and Denmark, who are equally determined to advance.
| UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS TODAY’s MATCH live time and updates
| Date
| Match (Quarterfinal leg 1 & 2)
| Time (IST)
| Venue
| LIVE SCORE
| 21 March
| Netherlands vs Spain
| 1:15 am
| De Kuip, Netherlands
| -
| 21 March
| Croatia vs France
| 1:15 am
| Poljud, Croatia
| -
| 21 March
| Denmark vs Portugal
| 1:15 am
| Parken Stadium, Denmark
| -
| 21 March
| Italy vs Germany
| 1:15 am
| San Siro Stadium, Italy
| -
| 24 March
| Germany vs Italy
| 1:15 am
| Signal Iduna Park, Germany
| -
| 24 March
| Portugal vs Denmark
| 1:15 am
| Estádio José Alvalade, Portugal
| -
| 24 March
| Spain vs Netherlands
| 1:15 am
| Mestalla Stadium, Spain
| -
| 24 March
| France vs Croatia
| 1:15 am
| Stade de France, France
| -
High-stakes encounters expected
The UEFA Nations League has developed into a highly competitive tournament, providing teams with a platform to fine-tune strategies ahead of major events like the UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup. The quarterfinals will feature some of the world’s best footballers, promising thrilling encounters.
Defending champions Spain will look to maintain their strong form, while France, led by Kylian Mbappé, will aim to reclaim the title they won in 2021. Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo, and Germany, under coach Julian Nagelsmann, are also among the favourites. Meanwhile, Italy and the Netherlands—both football powerhouses—will be eager to make their mark.
Where to watch the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals in India?
Football fans in India can catch all the action live on the Sony Sports Network, which will telecast the quarterfinal matches. Additionally, the matches will be streamed live on the SonyLIV platform.
With the UEFA Nations League entering its decisive phase, fans can expect thrilling contests as Europe's top teams compete for a shot at the title.