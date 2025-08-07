Neymar to Ekitike: Top 20 most expensive football transfers of all time

|Top 20 most costliest football transfers of all time
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Season
|Nationality
|Joined Club
|League
|Fee (₹ Cr)
|1
|Neymar
|Attacking Midfield
|17/18
|Brazil
|Paris SG
|France Ligue 1
|₹1,776.00
|2
|Kylian Mbappé
|Centre-Forward
|18/19
|France / Cameroon
|Paris SG
|France Ligue 1
|₹1,440.00
|3
|Ousmane Dembélé
|Right Winger
|17/18
|France
|FC Barcelona
|Spain LaLiga
|₹1,184.00
|4
|Philippe Coutinho
|Attacking Midfield
|17/18
|Brazil / Portugal
|FC Barcelona
|Spain LaLiga
|₹1,080.00
|5
|João Félix
|Second Striker
|19/20
|Portugal
|Atlético Madrid
|Spain LaLiga
|₹1,018.00
|6
|Jude Bellingham
|Attacking Midfield
|23/24
|England / Ireland
|Real Madrid
|Spain LaLiga
|₹1,016.00
|7
|Florian Wirtz
|Attacking Midfield
|25/26
|Germany
|Liverpool FC
|England Premier League
|₹1,000.00
|8
|Enzo Fernández
|Central Midfield
|22/23
|Argentina
|Chelsea FC
|England Premier League
|₹968.00
|9
|Eden Hazard
|Left Winger
|19/20
|Belgium
|Real Madrid
|Spain LaLiga
|₹966.00
|10
|Antoine Griezmann
|Second Striker
|19/20
|France
|FC Barcelona
|Spain LaLiga
|₹960.00
|11
|Jack Grealish
|Left Winger
|21/22
|England / Ireland
|Manchester City
|England Premier League
|₹940.00
|12
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Centre-Forward
|18/19
|Portugal
|Juventus FC
|Italy Serie A
|₹936.00
|13
|Declan Rice
|Central Midfield
|23/24
|England / Ireland
|Arsenal FC
|England Premier League
|₹933.00
|14
|Moisés Caicedo
|Defensive Midfield
|23/24
|Ecuador
|Chelsea FC
|England Premier League
|₹928.00
|15
|Romelu Lukaku
|Centre-Forward
|21/22
|Belgium / DR Congo
|Chelsea FC
|England Premier League
|₹904.00
|16
|Paul Pogba
|Central Midfield
|16/17
|France / Guinea
|Manchester United
|England Premier League
|₹840.00
|17
|Gareth Bale
|Right Winger
|13/14
|Wales
|Real Madrid
|Spain LaLiga
|₹808.00
|18
|Hugo Ekitiké
|Centre-Forward
|25/26
|France / Cameroon
|Liverpool FC
|England Premier League
|₹760.00
|19
|Harry Kane
|Centre-Forward
|23/24
|England
|Bayern Munich
|Germany Bundesliga
|₹760.00
|20
|Randal Kolo Muani
|Centre-Forward
|23/24
|France / DR Congo
|Paris SG
|France Ligue 1
|₹760.00
|Transfer fees spent worldwide, including add-ons from 2015 to 2024:
|Year
|Fixed Fees (€ bn)
|Add-ons (€ bn)
|Total (€ bn)
|2015
|€ 3.71
|€ 2.18
|€ 5.88
|2016
|€ 4.25
|€ 2.61
|€ 6.86
|2017
|€ 5.51
|€ 3.55
|€ 9.06
|2018
|€ 5.61
|€ 2.71
|€ 8.32
|2019
|€ 6.46
|€ 3.53
|€ 9.99
|2020
|€ 5.01
|€ 2.50
|€ 7.51
|2021
|€ 4.11
|€ 1.88
|€ 5.99
|2022
|€ 6.20
|€ 3.13
|€ 9.34
|2023
|€ 8.82
|€ 3.42
|€ 12.24
|2024
|€ 7.33
|€ 3.63
|€ 10.96
