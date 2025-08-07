Home / Sports / Football News / Neymar to Ekitike: Top 20 most expensive football transfers of all time

Neymar to Ekitike: Top 20 most expensive football transfers of all time

The current deal that tops the charts is Neymar Jr's world-record transfer from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which cost the Parisian club a whopping €222 million (₹1,776 crore) back in

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
Football as a sport has evolved exponentially over the years, in terms of style, teams, competitions, and transfers. With all the expensive transfers taking place in world football nowadays, it has created a domino effect that has inflated all the prices, with mid-table teams now selling off their talents for amounts close to €70 million (630 crore).
 
Such is the level of inflation that Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Manchester United to Real Madrid for over €80 million—which was the world-record sum back in the 2009/10 season, is now among the lower ranks, and even less than what Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazilian winger Antony in the 2022/23 season (approximately €85 million). 
 
The current deal that tops the charts is Neymar Jr’s world-record transfer from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which cost the Parisian club a whopping €222 million (₹1,776 crore) back in the 2017/18 season.
 
Surpassing the €150 million (₹1,440 crore) mark, Kylian Mbappé took the second spot in the table when the French youngster switched clubs from AS Monaco to PSG.
 
Rounding up the top three transfers in world football, French forward Ousmane Dembélé was bought by FC Barcelona for ₹1,184 crore from German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in the 2017/18 season. 
Top 20 most costliest football transfers of all time
Rank Player Position Season Nationality Joined Club League Fee (₹ Cr)
1 Neymar Attacking Midfield 17/18 Brazil Paris SG France Ligue 1 ₹1,776.00
2 Kylian Mbappé Centre-Forward 18/19 France / Cameroon Paris SG France Ligue 1 ₹1,440.00
3 Ousmane Dembélé Right Winger 17/18 France FC Barcelona Spain LaLiga ₹1,184.00
4 Philippe Coutinho Attacking Midfield 17/18 Brazil / Portugal FC Barcelona Spain LaLiga ₹1,080.00
5 João Félix Second Striker 19/20 Portugal Atlético Madrid Spain LaLiga ₹1,018.00
6 Jude Bellingham Attacking Midfield 23/24 England / Ireland Real Madrid Spain LaLiga ₹1,016.00
7 Florian Wirtz Attacking Midfield 25/26 Germany Liverpool FC England Premier League ₹1,000.00
8 Enzo Fernández Central Midfield 22/23 Argentina Chelsea FC England Premier League ₹968.00
9 Eden Hazard Left Winger 19/20 Belgium Real Madrid Spain LaLiga ₹966.00
10 Antoine Griezmann Second Striker 19/20 France FC Barcelona Spain LaLiga ₹960.00
11 Jack Grealish Left Winger 21/22 England / Ireland Manchester City England Premier League ₹940.00
12 Cristiano Ronaldo Centre-Forward 18/19 Portugal Juventus FC Italy Serie A ₹936.00
13 Declan Rice Central Midfield 23/24 England / Ireland Arsenal FC England Premier League ₹933.00
14 Moisés Caicedo Defensive Midfield 23/24 Ecuador Chelsea FC England Premier League ₹928.00
15 Romelu Lukaku Centre-Forward 21/22 Belgium / DR Congo Chelsea FC England Premier League ₹904.00
16 Paul Pogba Central Midfield 16/17 France / Guinea Manchester United England Premier League ₹840.00
17 Gareth Bale Right Winger 13/14 Wales Real Madrid Spain LaLiga ₹808.00
18 Hugo Ekitiké Centre-Forward 25/26 France / Cameroon Liverpool FC England Premier League ₹760.00
19 Harry Kane Centre-Forward 23/24 England Bayern Munich Germany Bundesliga ₹760.00
20 Randal Kolo Muani Centre-Forward 23/24 France / DR Congo Paris SG France Ligue 1 ₹760.00
 
2017/18 season: Changing football transfers for the world
 
With three of the top five most expensive signings in world football currently coming in the 2017/18 season, with Neymar’s move shocking world football, the world started viewing transfers in another light and saw inflated price tags become a common sighting from then on. 
 
Changing trends in the market
 
The transfer market saw steady growth from €5.88 billion in 2015 to nearly €10 billion by 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a sharp dip: spending dropped to €7.51 billion in 2020 and further to €5.99 billion in 2021.  A strong rebound followed: €9.34 billion in 2022, then peaking at €12.24 billion in 2023, the highest on record. Although 2024 saw a 10% decline, total spending remained significantly elevated at €10.96 billion, the second-highest annual total ever. 
Transfer fees spent worldwide, including add-ons from 2015 to 2024:
Year Fixed Fees (€ bn) Add-ons (€ bn) Total (€ bn)
2015 € 3.71 € 2.18 € 5.88
2016 € 4.25 € 2.61 € 6.86
2017 € 5.51 € 3.55 € 9.06
2018 € 5.61 € 2.71 € 8.32
2019 € 6.46 € 3.53 € 9.99
2020 € 5.01 € 2.50 € 7.51
2021 € 4.11 € 1.88 € 5.99
2022 € 6.20 € 3.13 € 9.34
2023 € 8.82 € 3.42 € 12.24
2024 € 7.33 € 3.63 € 10.96
 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

