Neymar to Ekitike: Top 20 most expensive football transfers of all time

Football as a sport has evolved exponentially over the years, in terms of style, teams, competitions, and transfers. With all the expensive transfers taking place in world football nowadays, it has created a domino effect that has inflated all the prices, with mid-table teams now selling off their talents for amounts close to €70 million (630 crore).

Such is the level of inflation that Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Manchester United to Real Madrid for over €80 million—which was the world-record sum back in the 2009/10 season, is now among the lower ranks, and even less than what Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazilian winger Antony in the 2022/23 season (approximately €85 million).

The current deal that tops the charts is Neymar Jr’s world-record transfer from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which cost the Parisian club a whopping €222 million (₹1,776 crore) back in the 2017/18 season.

Surpassing the €150 million (₹1,440 crore) mark, Kylian Mbappé took the second spot in the table when the French youngster switched clubs from AS Monaco to PSG.