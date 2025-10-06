Home / Sports / Football News / Palace's six-month unbeaten streak halted after 19 impressive matches

Three days later and back in domestic action after a trip east, Palace squandered a lead earned by Daniel Munoz in the first half

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
The longest active unbeaten streak in Europe's top five leagues is over. After 19 games and nearly six months, Crystal Palace has finally lost a game after conceding a stoppage-time goal to fall to a 2-1 defeat at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

It ended Palace's club-record undefeated streak, dating back to April 16 when the team was thrashed 5-0 at Newcastle in the league.

Since then, Palace has won the FA Cup for its first ever major trophy by beating Manchester City in the final, followed that up by winning the season-opening Community Shield after a penalty-shootout victory over Liverpool, and also won its first ever match in Europe 2-0 over Dynamo Kiev in Poland on Thursday.

Three days later and back in domestic action after a trip east, Palace squandered a lead earned by Daniel Munoz in the first half. Iliman Ndiaye equalized with a penalty and Jack Grealish scored the winner for Everton in the third minute of stoppage time.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner said it hurts really massively today.

Maybe we need this disappointment, he added, "to feel this pain to make the next step forward. From the last defeat, we have great learning and we will now do the same.

German champion Bayern Munich is now the team with the longest active undefeated streak, having won all 10 of its matches this season in all competitions.

Palace's previous longest unbeaten streak 18 matches came between February and August in 1969.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

