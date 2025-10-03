Home / Sports / Football News / Jude Bellingham left out of England squad despite return from injury

Jude Bellingham left out of England squad despite return from injury

Despite reports that Bellingham might be sidelined until November, he has already logged minutes for Real Madrid in La Liga and the Champions League.

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a surprising move, Jude Bellingham has been excluded from England’s latest squad, even though he has recovered from his shoulder injury. The Real Madrid midfielder did not make Thomas Tuchel’s plans for England’s upcoming friendly with Wales and the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Latvia.  Despite reports that Bellingham might be sidelined until November, he has already logged minutes for Real Madrid in La Liga and the Champions League. England’s management appears unwilling to risk him in the short term, opting to protect his long-term availability.
 
Saka Returns, Grealish Still Sidelined
 
Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is welcomed back into the fold after overcoming his own fitness issues. His return offers England added attacking options, at a time when the national side has been seeking increased creativity up front. In contrast, Jack Grealish remains out of contention, continuing his absence from the international picture. 
 
Squad Depth Without Bellingham
 
Without Bellingham, Tuchel’s squad leans on other midfield options. England’s creative and defensive engine rooms include Declan Rice, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, among others. The forward line features familiar names such as Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka himself. The inclusion of fresh legs like Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze further reflects England’s balance between youth and experience.
 
Why the Decision Makes Sense
 
While Bellingham’s omission is disappointing from a star-power perspective, it may be a calculated move. Given his lengthy absence and heavy workload at club level, England might be choosing to ease him back gradually. By doing so, they preserve his fitness and confidence for the more demanding fixtures ahead. For now, fans and pundits alike will watch closely to see when and how Bellingham returns to the international fold.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What is Adidas' Trionda match ball for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026?

Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League live match timings and streaming

India down Bangladesh in penalties to claim seventh SAFF U17 trophy

Liverpool's winning run ends as Palace clinch late Premier League win

Sulemana's brilliant goal helps Atalanta deny Juventus, Inter also win

Topics :Football NewsReal Madrid

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story