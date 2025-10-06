Home / Sports / Football News / Sevilla hand Barcelona 4-1 defeat as Lewandowski penalty goes wide

Sevilla hand Barcelona 4-1 defeat as Lewandowski penalty goes wide

Combined with a midweek loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Barcelona is not entering the international break in a positive mood

AP Madrid
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Lamine Yamal was out injured, Robert Lewandowski missed a potential equalizing penalty kick and Barcelona lost its second straight match with a disheartening 4-1 defeat at Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Combined with a midweek loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Barcelona is not entering the international break in a positive mood.

The result also meant that Real Madrid remained atop the Spanish league standings, two points ahead of previously unbeaten Barcelona.

Madrid beat Villarreal 3-1 on Saturday.

Sevilla, which beat Barcelona in La Liga for the first time in a decade, moved up to fourth.

Yamal aggravated an injury in his groin area against PSG and will be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Alejandro Balde earned a penalty for Barcelona in the 74th but Lewandowski shot wide left from the spot after two stutter steps as he saw Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos move where he was aiming.

Isaac Romero scored one goal and earned another for Sevilla as Barcelona struggled early on in 33-degree heat (more than 90 Fahrenheit).

Romero was fouled by Ronaldo Araujo to set up a penalty that former Barcelona winger Alexis Sanchez converted 13 minutes in.

Romero then finished off a counterattack in the 36th to double the advantage after Barcelona defender Jules Kound was stripped of the ball.

Marcus Rashford pulled one back shortly before the break, using one touch to redirect a cross from Pedri by the far post for his first La Liga goal since joining Barcelona on loan in July.

After Lewandowski's miss, Jose Angel Carmona finished off a counterattack with a long, angled shot past an outstretched Wojciech Szczesny in the 89th. Akor Adams added another six minutes into stoppage time.

Barcelona had won its seven previous matches with Sevilla.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

