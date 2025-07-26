Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Did AIFF use Xavi's name to lure top applicants for India coach role?

Did AIFF use Xavi's name to lure top applicants for India coach role?

World-renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano denied the reports being circulated in India, "Despite recent reports, zero talks took place between Xavi Hernandez and Indian Federation."

Xavi Hernandez

Is news of Xavi Hernandez applying for India coach job fake? Photo: X

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

When news broke about Xavi Hernandez applying for the India football head coach’s job, fans expressed their disappointment that his application would not be considered, as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) could not afford him.
 
The incident echoed a similar sentiments from two years ago, when Argentina’s football governing body approached the AIFF for a friendly match featuring superstar Lionel Messi. India had turned down the proposal, citing financial constraints.
 
At the time, Messi fans called for a crowdfunding campaign to bring him to India. A similar sentiment resurfaced when Xavi’s name emerged in connection with the national coaching role.
 
 
However, Spanish media reports have claimed that Xavi never expressed interest in coaching India.
 
“Sources close to Xavi completely deny that he offered himself to manage the Indian national team. They claim the Indian federation used his name to try and appeal to better candidates,” Barça Universal posted on social media platform X. 

Meanwhile, world-renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano also denied the reports being circulated in India. He wrote on X, “Despite recent reports, zero talks took place between Xavi Hernandez and Indian Federation.”   
  What was the news about Xavi’s India coach job?  
News agency PTI quoted an AIFF official as saying, “He (Xavi) applied for the job of the Indian senior men's team football head coach. He has himself mailed his application to the people in the technical committee, and it looks like he was very much interested in the job. However, those tasked with the responsibility of recommending the shortlist of coaches to the executive committee for final approval know that it's difficult.” 

Who has applied for the India football coach job?

 
Three shortlisted by AIFF panel 
The experienced Anglo-Cypriot Stephen Constantine, Slovakia’s Stefan Tarkovic, and Indian coach Khalid Jamil were the three candidates shortlisted on Wednesday by the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) technical committee.
 
Jamil emerges as frontrunner
  Among the shortlisted names, Khalid Jamil appears to be the frontrunner to succeed Manolo Marquez, who stepped down earlier this month following a string of disappointing results. India’s FIFA ranking has since dropped to 133—its lowest in nine years.
 
AIFF received 170 applications 
The AIFF had invited applications for the top job on July 4, with a deadline of July 13. A total of 170 candidates applied, including several high-profile names such as former Liverpool stars Robbie Fowler and Harry Kewell.
 
Big names expressed interest before Xavi
  Before news surfaced about Xavi Hernandez’s application, Fowler and Kewell had already thrown their hats into the ring for the India coaching position.
 

Xavi’s achievements as player and coach

 
World Cup and Euro champion with Spain 
Xavi Hernandez was a central figure in Spain’s golden era, winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup and back-to-back UEFA Euro titles in 2008 and 2012.
 
Club legend with Barcelona
  The 45-year-old midfield maestro enjoyed tremendous success at FC Barcelona, where he won:
 
  • Five La Liga titles
  • Three Copa del Rey trophies
  • Three UEFA Champions League titles
  • He was instrumental in Barcelona’s historic continental trebles in 2008–09 and 2014–15.
 
From La Masia to global stardom
  A product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy—like his legendary teammate Lionel Messi—Xavi made over 750 appearances for the club during a 24-year playing career. He left Barcelona as a player in 2015 to join Qatar’s Al Sadd, where he won four trophies before retiring in 2019.
 
Coaching career: From Qatar to Catalonia 
After hanging up his boots, Xavi began his managerial journey with Al Sadd from 2019 to 2021. He then returned to FC Barcelona as head coach, serving from 2021 to 2024.
 
During his time in charge, Barcelona won:
  • The 2022–23 La Liga title
  • The 2023 Supercopa de Espana

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

