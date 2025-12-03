Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw schedule, format, live telecast and streaming

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw schedule, format, live telecast and streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage draw is set for Friday, December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest tournaments in football history. With an expanded 48-team format and matches hosted across the USA, Mexico, and Canada, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the group stage draw to see potential matchups.  FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw schedule
 
The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage draw is set for Friday, December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., starting at 12:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). During the live event, FIFA will announce the group allocations, including the placements of the three host nations.
 
The complete tournament schedule, featuring match venues and kick-off times, will be unveiled by FIFA in a separate broadcast on Saturday, December 6, 2025. 
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Draw Pots
The draw will use four pots of 12 teams each:
Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4
USA (D1) Croatia Norway Jordan
Canada (B1) Morocco Panama Cape Verde
Mexico (A1) Colombia Egypt Ghana
Spain Uruguay Algeria Curacao
Argentina Switzerland Scotland Haiti
France Japan Paraguay New Zealand
England Senegal Tunisia UEFA play-off winners
Brazil Iran Ivory Coast UEFA play-off winners
Portugal South Korea Uzbekistan UEFA play-off winners
Netherlands Ecuador Qatar UEFA play-off winners
Belgium Austria Saudi Arabia IC play-off winners
Germany Australia South Africa IC play-off winners
 
Pot 1 features the three host nations pre-assigned to Groups D1, B1, and A1, along with the top nine FIFA-ranked teams. Pots 2–4 include the remaining qualified teams and placeholders for six teams yet to qualify.
 
How will the draw be carried out?
 
The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will organize the 48 participating teams, including those still to qualify via play-offs, into 12 groups of four, using the latest FIFA men’s world rankings to determine placement in four pots.
 
Each group will feature one team from each pot. The three co-hosts, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, are automatically placed in Pot 1 alongside the nine highest-ranked teams. Pots 2, 3, and 4 are filled according to rankings, with the lowest-ranked teams and play-off placeholders assigned to Pot 4.
 
FIFA rules ensure no group has more than one team from the same confederation, except UEFA, which allows one or two European teams per group. Additionally, the top four ranked nations, Spain, Argentina, France, and England, cannot meet until the semi-finals, assuming they advance from their groups.
 
At the time of the draw, 42 of the 48 World Cup spots are confirmed, with the remaining six decided in March 2026 via four European play-offs and a two-path inter-confederation play-off tournament. Pot 4 will include these play-off winners and placeholders.
 
The draw will also determine the knockout phase pathway, mapping group positions into the expanded Round of 32 and beyond. 

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live telecast and live streaming details

  When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw take place?  The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will be carried out on December 5.  Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw be hosted?  The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will be hosted at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C..  What time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw begin?  The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will begin at 10:30 PM IST.  Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw be available in India?  The live telecast for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will not be available in India as of now.  Where will the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw be available in India?  The live streaming for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will be available on FIFA's official website and their Youtube channel in India.   
 

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

