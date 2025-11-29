Messi adds Hyderabad as the fourth stopover in 'GOAT Tour to India 2025'

Lionel Messi’s much-awaited ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’ has expanded with the addition of Hyderabad as a new stop, giving fans in southern India a reason to celebrate ahead of the Argentine icon’s arrival next month. The World Cup-winning captain will now travel across four major metros, making the tour one of the most extensive athlete-led engagements ever planned in the country.

ALSO READ: Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Qualified teams, match time, streaming Organisers indicated that the inclusion of Hyderabad was meant to “ensure nationwide outreach,” complementing the earlier announced cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. Messi expressed gratitude to Indian supporters through his social channels, noting that the warmth shown by fans had encouraged him to widen the tour. With this update, his India itinerary now spans all four geographical zones, offering a unique cultural and sporting showcase.

Hyderabad added after Kochi plan falls through Hyderabad was added to the schedule after plans for Argentina’s proposed friendly in Kochi were called off. Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman had originally announced the friendly for November 17, but logistical complications led to its cancellation. Tour officials explained that rather than allow the change to disrupt the broader India engagement, they decided to bring the southern leg to Telangana instead. This ensured continuity in the tour’s design and maintained representation for fans in the southern region. Four-city tour to cover East, South, West and North With Hyderabad now confirmed, the ‘GOAT Tour’ forms a complete national arc — Kolkata in the east, Hyderabad in the south, Mumbai in the west and New Delhi in the north. Organiser Satadru Dutta, who conceptualised and is solely coordinating the tour, mentioned that the event in Hyderabad would take place either at the Gachibowli Stadium or the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. According to him, the aim is to host a stadium-size spectacle that blends sport, entertainment and fan interaction.