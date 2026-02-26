PSG start Hakimi against Monaco in UCL a day after rape case trial ruling

Defender Achraf Hakimi was included in Paris Saint-Germain's starting lineup in the Champions League playoff return leg against Monaco on Tuesday, a day after being ordered to stand trial in a rape case.

A date for the trial has not been set. Hakimi's lawyer Fanny Colin said she will appeal the judge's decision.

The 27-year-old Morocco international has denied any wrongdoing and said on X that he "calmly awaits" a trial.

"Today, an accusation of rape is enough to justify a trial, even though I contest it and everything shows that it is false," he posted on X on Tuesday.