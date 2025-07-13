PSG vs Chelsea head-to-head stats ahead of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have risen to elite status in world football during the 21st century, largely driven by major financial backing. These modern football powerhouses have met on multiple occasions in high-stakes contests, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, with several dramatic clashes defining their rivalry. Now, nearly a decade since their last competitive meeting, they are set to face off once more, this time on the grand stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final in the USA.

A Brief Look at the Head-to-Head

Total matches: 8

Chelsea wins: 2

PSG wins: 3

Draws: 3

Early Dominance by Chelsea PSG vs Chelsea all match results Date Competition Stage Result September 14, 2004 Champions League Group stage PSG 0–3 Chelsea November 24, 2004 Champions League Group stage Chelsea 0–0 PSG April 2, 2014 Champions League Quarter-final PSG 3–1 Chelsea April 8, 2014 Champions League Quarter-final Chelsea 2–0 PSG February 17, 2015 Champions League Last 16 PSG 1–1 Chelsea March 11, 2015 Champions League Last 16 Chelsea 2–2 PSG (AET) February 16, 2016 Champions League Last 16 PSG 2–1 Chelsea March 9, 2016 Champions League Last 16 Chelsea 1–2 PSG Their first encounter came in the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League group stage. Chelsea dominated in Paris, securing a 3–0 win through goals from Didier Drogba and John Terry. The reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

Knockout Drama in the 2010s Top Scorers in Chelsea vs. PSG Fixtures Player Club Represented Goals Didier Drogba Chelsea 2 Zlatan Ibrahimović PSG 2 Edinson Cavani PSG 2 Eden Hazard Chelsea 2 The rivalry intensified in 2014 when the clubs met in the Champions League quarter-finals. After a 3–1 first-leg defeat in Paris, Chelsea mounted a dramatic second-leg comeback with a late goal from Demba Ba, progressing on away goals. In 2015, they met again in the round of 16. PSG had Zlatan Ibrahimović sent off early in the second leg, but late headers from David Luiz and Thiago Silva helped the French side advance on away goals after a 2–2 draw in London.