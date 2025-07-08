Mbappe drops legal harassment case against PSG and seeks reconciliation

Kylian Mbappé has dropped the legal proceedings he started this year against Paris Saint-Germain for moral harassment, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press.

The Paris prosecutor's office last month confirmed that Mbappé had filed a legal complaint, prompting an investigation. A source close to the France captain stated on Tuesday that his decision to end the legal procedure is tied to a desire to reconcile with his former club.

The individual, not authorized to speak publicly, indicated this move was made in line with Mbappé’s entourage's intentions.

Mbappé remains in dispute with PSG over €55 million ($61 million) in alleged unpaid wages. Although he has dropped the criminal case, the financial dispute continues before an industrial tribunal.

When he filed the moral harassment complaint, Mbappé criticized the club's practice of "lofting"—a term used in France for isolating a player from the main squad for disciplinary or administrative reasons. Mbappé was upset with PSG's decision to sideline him before the 2023–24 season after he chose not to extend his contract. However, sources say relations between Mbappé and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi have improved in recent weeks. Mbappé joined Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer, after scoring a club-record 256 goals in seven years with PSG. He is set to face his former club in the Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Mbappé’s departure from PSG was marred by deep tensions, with some fans booing him during his final home appearance at Parc des Princes. PSG felt betrayed after offering him the most lucrative contract in club history when he renewed in 2022. The situation escalated in June 2023 when Mbappé notified the club he would not activate the one-year extension in his contract. That forced PSG into a corner, needing to sell or risk losing him for free. He was excluded from a preseason tour in Japan and South Korea and trained with reserve players. PSG later left him out of their Ligue 1 opener but reinstated him after further discussions.