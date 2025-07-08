Home / Sports / Football News / Mbappe drops legal harassment case against PSG and seeks reconciliation

Mbappe drops legal harassment case against PSG and seeks reconciliation

Kylian Mbappe has dropped the legal proceedings he started this year against Paris Saint-Germain for moral harassment, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kylian Mbappé has dropped the legal proceedings he started this year against Paris Saint-Germain for moral harassment, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press.

The Paris prosecutor's office last month confirmed that Mbappé had filed a legal complaint, prompting an investigation. A source close to the France captain stated on Tuesday that his decision to end the legal procedure is tied to a desire to reconcile with his former club.

The individual, not authorized to speak publicly, indicated this move was made in line with Mbappé’s entourage's intentions.

Mbappé remains in dispute with PSG over €55 million ($61 million) in alleged unpaid wages. Although he has dropped the criminal case, the financial dispute continues before an industrial tribunal. 

When he filed the moral harassment complaint, Mbappé criticized the club’s practice of “lofting”—a term used in France for isolating a player from the main squad for disciplinary or administrative reasons. Mbappé was upset with PSG’s decision to sideline him before the 2023–24 season after he chose not to extend his contract.

However, sources say relations between Mbappé and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi have improved in recent weeks.

Mbappé joined Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer, after scoring a club-record 256 goals in seven years with PSG. He is set to face his former club in the Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Mbappé’s departure from PSG was marred by deep tensions, with some fans booing him during his final home appearance at Parc des Princes. PSG felt betrayed after offering him the most lucrative contract in club history when he renewed in 2022.

The situation escalated in June 2023 when Mbappé notified the club he would not activate the one-year extension in his contract. That forced PSG into a corner, needing to sell or risk losing him for free. He was excluded from a preseason tour in Japan and South Korea and trained with reserve players. PSG later left him out of their Ligue 1 opener but reinstated him after further discussions.

He also rejected a world-record €300 million move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Can golden boy Lamine Yamal replicate Leo Messi's heroics at FC Barcelona?

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final schedule, live timing and streaming

Can Arsenal and Mikel Arteta manage to turn things around this summer?

From $473.9 to $13.4: Fifa cuts ticket price for Club World Cup semifinal

Jota's Liverpool and national teammates gather for funeral in Portugal

Topics :Football NewsReal Madrid

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story