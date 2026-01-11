Home / Sports / Football News / Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE Spanish Super Cup final: BAR 0-0 RMA in 1st half
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE Spanish Super Cup final: BAR 0-0 RMA in 1st half

Real Madrid, under Xabi Alonso, had a tougher semi-final but got the job done with goals from Federico Valverde and Rodrygo.

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 1:06 AM IST
1:06 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Big miss for Raphinha!

Raphinha shoots it wide of the goal as brilliant first time pass from Yamal found him 1v1 with the keeper. The Brazilian squandered it wide though in what could've been the opener in the 34th minute.

1:04 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gonzalo misses a good chance!

Gonzalo was through on goal ahead of Cubarsi in the 32nd minute whose late pressure on the striker just about helped the goalkeeper as he received a timid shot right at him.

1:03 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Play resumes!

The cooling break is over as both sides continue their battle with 15 minutes left in the 1st half now.

1:01 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Cooling break!

It's hot in Jeddah as players get a cooling break with half an hour of play over.

1:00 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bellingham caught by Yamal!

Bellingham was on his way to launch a ball to Vinicius as Yamal fouls him to stop the counter from coming into play.

12:58 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Raphinha shot saved well!

Courtois saves a bullet of a shot from Raphinha coming straight at him in the 27th minute as Barca look to convert the possession into something fruitful now.

12:54 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Yamal caught by Carreras!

Carreras catches Yamal's boot while defending the play as Flick is frustrated on no yellow for the full back for the tackle.

12:52 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Possession stats after 20 minutes!

Barcelona hold 75% of possession after the first 20 minutes showing their patient build up play at the start of the game. Real looking more of a counter attacking side as of now.

12:46 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Vini's shot saved!

The first shot on target by Real Madrid as a counter saw Vini running into the box from the left and take a shot towards the far post in the 14th minute. Comfortably saved by Garcia though

12:45 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Barca patient with the ball!

Barca are trying to exploit both flanks by keeping the ball rotating it patiently at the moment. Carreras and Ascensio careful with the attacks

12:39 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Real with 1st corner of the game!

Vinicius with a run in behind as his shot is blocked by Garcia for a corner which was eventually punched away by the keeper.

12:38 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Barca doing the early running!

Barcelona looking to create more for now with multiple chances already registered. None on target though as Real are resilient in defence for now.

12:33 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Real concede the first foul!

Camavinga takes down Fermin Lopez for the first foul of the game in the defensive area of Barca.

12:31 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!

Alonso and Hansi Flick's side kickoff the final tie in Jeddah with a trophy at stake at the end of it.

12:22 AM

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Light show ahead of kickoff!

The King Abdullah Sports city stadium is having a majestic light show ahead of kickoff for the fans and viewers all over the world.
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 11:29 PM IST

