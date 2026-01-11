Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE Spanish Super Cup final: BAR 0-0 RMA in 1st half
Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to battle it out in the Spanish Super Cup final this Sunday evening, both teams having earned their spots through exciting semi-final victories. Barcelona dominated Athletic Bilbao 5-0, while Real Madrid fought hard for a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.
With more time to rest, Barcelona will look to build on their strong form, led by Hansi Flick. Raphinha’s brace in the semi-final highlighted their attacking strength, and they’re aiming for a 16th Spanish Super Cup title, after defeating Real Madrid 5-2 in last year’s final.
Real Madrid, under Xabi Alonso, had a tougher semi-final but got the job done with goals from Federico Valverde and Rodrygo. The reigning champions, with 13 Super Cup wins, will be looking to defend their title after beating Barcelona 4-1 in 2024.
Both teams are in great form, with Barcelona on a nine-match winning streak. The fierce rivalry promises another thrilling encounter in Spanish football history.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona starting 11
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Gonzalo
Barcelona XI: Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Fermin; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final live telecast: The live telecast of the Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will not be available in India.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final live streaming: The live streaming of the Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
12:46 AM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Vini's shot saved!
The first shot on target by Real Madrid as a counter saw Vini running into the box from the left and take a shot towards the far post in the 14th minute. Comfortably saved by Garcia though
12:45 AM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Barca patient with the ball!
Barca are trying to exploit both flanks by keeping the ball rotating it patiently at the moment. Carreras and Ascensio careful with the attacks
12:39 AM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Real with 1st corner of the game!
Vinicius with a run in behind as his shot is blocked by Garcia for a corner which was eventually punched away by the keeper.
12:38 AM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Barca doing the early running!
Barcelona looking to create more for now with multiple chances already registered. None on target though as Real are resilient in defence for now.
12:33 AM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Real concede the first foul!
Camavinga takes down Fermin Lopez for the first foul of the game in the defensive area of Barca.
12:31 AM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!
Alonso and Hansi Flick's side kickoff the final tie in Jeddah with a trophy at stake at the end of it.
12:22 AM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Light show ahead of kickoff!
The King Abdullah Sports city stadium is having a majestic light show ahead of kickoff for the fans and viewers all over the world.
12:15 AM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the action to begin in Jeddah now as the fans warm up the stadium with their support.
12:10 AM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can Gonzalo fill Mbappe's shoes?
With Mbappe on the bench, a lot of focus will eventually shift on Gonzalo who has found the back of the net for his side on multiple occassions but on a night like this, the pressure will surely be on him to deliver for his side when the chance comes along.
12:06 AM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Warm-ups underway!
The players are all but done with their warm-ups ahead fo the high stakes final tonight. The stadium in Jeddah is packed already with fans singing their club chants out loud.
12:01 AM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kylian Mbappe benched!
Mbappe has been benched for the start of the Super Cup final. Whether it is a tactical shift or a fitness issue only time will tell but in an El Clasico, every minute matters.
11:45 PM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can Lamine make amends for last time?
Lamine Yamal is fit and ready to start against Real Madrid. Considering his last performance agianst Real, the fans would be hoping he will be ready to make amends tonight and get Barca that title against their arch rivals in Jeddah.
11:38 PM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Lineups out!
11:34 PM
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: High stakes clash in Jeddah!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Spanish Super Cup final between Real madrid and FC Barcelona in Jeddah. A high stakes clash, the 'El Clasico' always excites fans and even more when there is a trophy st stake. Action begins at 12:30 AM
