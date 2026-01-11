Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE Spanish Super Cup final: BAR 0-0 RMA in 1st half

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to battle it out in the Spanish Super Cup final this Sunday evening, both teams having earned their spots through exciting semi-final victories. Barcelona dominated Athletic Bilbao 5-0, while Real Madrid fought hard for a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

With more time to rest, Barcelona will look to build on their strong form, led by Hansi Flick. Raphinha’s brace in the semi-final highlighted their attacking strength, and they’re aiming for a 16th Spanish Super Cup title, after defeating Real Madrid 5-2 in last year’s final.

Real Madrid, under Xabi Alonso, had a tougher semi-final but got the job done with goals from Federico Valverde and Rodrygo. The reigning champions, with 13 Super Cup wins, will be looking to defend their title after beating Barcelona 4-1 in 2024.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final live time and streaming Both teams are in great form, with Barcelona on a nine-match winning streak. The fierce rivalry promises another thrilling encounter in Spanish football history.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona starting 11

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Gonzalo

Barcelona XI: Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Fermin; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final live telecast: The live telecast of the Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will not be available in India.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final live streaming: The live streaming of the Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.