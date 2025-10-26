Xabi Alonso responds to Yamal's audacious comment ahead of El Clasico

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso chose not to respond on Saturday to remarks made by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, who accused the capital club of "cheating" and "complaining" during a televised interview on Friday. Instead, Alonso kept his attention firmly on Sunday’s El Clasico at the Bernabeu, emphasizing its significance for his LaLiga leaders, who currently sit 24 points, two clear of Barcelona in second place.
Alonso repeatedly faced questions about Yamal’s comments, made on a Kings League show alongside former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, but he remained steadfast in his decision to avoid the controversy.
Yamal’s Comments Spark Debate
The 18-year-old Barcelona forward compared Real Madrid to Porcinos, a Kings League team, asserting, “Of course! Yes, they cheat, they complain …” Piqué supported the remarks, igniting discussion in the lead-up to one of football’s most high-profile fixtures.
When pressed about the statements, Alonso dismissed them, saying: "It’s an important match… important enough. It has many ingredients for us to play well and enjoy it. That’s what excites us the most, the biggest incentive for tomorrow." Lamine also posted a triggering story on his Instagram account showing him and the Madrid fans behind him giving them a piece of their mind during last year's encounter.
Alonso reiterated that external statements were not his concern:
"I’m not going to get into that. There have been a lot of statements from people in Barcelona, and I can’t comment on them all. What matters to us is the pitch, where we’ve come from, and what lies ahead. That’s what we’ve been working on."
When asked a third time, the Real Madrid boss, who succeeded Carlo Ancelotti in June, expressed visible frustration:
"Are we going back to that? What I have in my head is that it’s going to be an intense, competitive match. Players need the right adrenaline. I’m not thinking about other consequences."
El Clasico: A Chance to Reclaim Dominance
Alonso sees Sunday’s clash as an opportunity for Real Madrid to reassert their authority in marquee matches, a quality questioned after heavy defeats to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semi-finals and Atletico Madrid earlier in LaLiga.
Last season, Barcelona dealt further blows, defeating Real in four consecutive matches across three competitions, including a 4-0 rout at the Bernabeu and a 5-2 Super Cup win.
"The match has a special flavour and is the most important one right now," Alonso said regarding the pressure to perform.
"There will be similar situations, but it’s completely different from last season. We want to maximise our strengths. An El Clasico is special, and we need the stadium’s energy to push us forward. Looking ahead, we believe we’re in good shape, both mentally and in terms of our football."
